OnePlus to launch Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 on Oct 16: What to expect

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launch event: Details
- Time: 8PM IST
- Platform: OnePlus Community
OnePlus OxygenOS 16: What to expect
- OnePlus Flow Motion: The new Flow Motion system introduces a refreshed animation mechanism designed to make app opening and closing faster while maintaining smooth visual transitions. OnePlus claims this upgrade enhances responsiveness without sacrificing fluidity in navigation.
- Improved Parallel Processing: With OxygenOS 16, the Parallel Processing feature expands beyond just home screen multitasking. Previously, this function allowed users to close one app while opening another simultaneously.
- Multitasking upgrades: OnePlus said that the new OS significantly boosts multitasking performance. The company claims users will now be able to run demanding processes concurrently — for instance, playing BGMI while recording gameplay and answering a call without lag. The system will reportedly let users “glide” between as many as five apps simultaneously.
- O+ Connect app updates: The O+ Connect app will now be compatible with Mac and Windows systems, allowing wireless file sharing between devices. Additionally, users with an iPhone running the O+ app can simply bring it near a OnePlus phone to initiate a transfer. OnePlus also confirmed that the same proximity-based gesture will work between two OnePlus devices for quicker file exchanges.
- Gemini integration in Mind Space: Google’s Gemini AI assistant will be integrated into OnePlus’ Mind Space hub, allowing users to prompt Gemini with context-aware information drawn from stored content within the space. This integration is aimed at improving productivity and enabling smarter, AI-driven assistance within the OxygenOS ecosystem.
