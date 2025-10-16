Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus to launch Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 on Oct 16: What to expect

OnePlus to launch Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 on Oct 16: What to expect

OnePlus will unveil OxygenOS 16 today at 8 PM IST, introducing Flow Motion animations, enhanced multitasking, deeper Gemini AI integration, and new O+ Connect features for cross-device sharing

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launching in India
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launching in India
Harsh Shivam
Oct 16 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
OnePlus is set to launch its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 today, October 16. The event will begin at 8 PM IST and will be streamed live via the OnePlus Community platform. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed a few of the key features that will arrive with the Android 16-based update, including new animations through OnePlus Flow Motion, upgraded Parallel Processing, deeper Gemini AI integration within the Mind Space hub, and several productivity-focused improvements.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launch event: Details

  • Time: 8PM IST
  • Platform: OnePlus Community

OnePlus OxygenOS 16: What to expect

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has previewed some of the major changes and features coming with OxygenOS 16:
  • OnePlus Flow Motion: The new Flow Motion system introduces a refreshed animation mechanism designed to make app opening and closing faster while maintaining smooth visual transitions. OnePlus claims this upgrade enhances responsiveness without sacrificing fluidity in navigation.
  • Improved Parallel Processing: With OxygenOS 16, the Parallel Processing feature expands beyond just home screen multitasking. Previously, this function allowed users to close one app while opening another simultaneously.
  • Multitasking upgrades: OnePlus said that the new OS significantly boosts multitasking performance. The company claims users will now be able to run demanding processes concurrently — for instance, playing BGMI while recording gameplay and answering a call without lag. The system will reportedly let users “glide” between as many as five apps simultaneously.
  • O+ Connect app updates: The O+ Connect app will now be compatible with Mac and Windows systems, allowing wireless file sharing between devices. Additionally, users with an iPhone running the O+ app can simply bring it near a OnePlus phone to initiate a transfer. OnePlus also confirmed that the same proximity-based gesture will work between two OnePlus devices for quicker file exchanges.
  • Gemini integration in Mind Space: Google’s Gemini AI assistant will be integrated into OnePlus’ Mind Space hub, allowing users to prompt Gemini with context-aware information drawn from stored content within the space. This integration is aimed at improving productivity and enabling smarter, AI-driven assistance within the OxygenOS ecosystem.

Oct 16 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

