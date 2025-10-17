OnePlus releases Android 16-based OxygenOS 16: What's new, eligible devices

OnePlus has launched its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, featuring a redesigned interface, smoother animations, wider customisation options, and new AI-powered capabilities. The update also marks a deeper collaboration with Google, integrating Gemini AI into the Plus Mind hub. Alongside this, OnePlus has strengthened cross-device connectivity through enhanced O+ Connect support and improved compatibility with Apple accessories.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16: What’s new

Design

OnePlus said that OxygenOS 16 introduces a refreshed visual identity with Gaussian blur effects, rounded UI elements, and translucent surfaces across Quick Settings, the Home Screen, and the App Drawer. These design changes extend to OnePlus’ native apps, including Clock and Calculator.

OnePlus said that OxygenOS 16 introduces a refreshed visual identity with Gaussian blur effects, rounded UI elements, and translucent surfaces across Quick Settings, the Home Screen, and the App Drawer. These design changes extend to OnePlus' native apps, including Clock and Calculator.

The company has expanded personalisation options with new lock screen and app drawer customisation, allowing users to choose different clock designs, add lock screen widgets, and apply depth effects to wallpapers. Support for MotionPhotos and video wallpapers has also been added. The Fluid Cloud interface, inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island, has been upgraded with broader app compatibility. It now supports real-time updates from apps such as Spotify, food delivery platforms, and sports score trackers, surfacing live information in a compact, interactive bubble. Performance OxygenOS 16 introduces a new FlowMotion animation engine designed to make navigation faster and smoother across the system. Another major enhancement is Parallel Processing 2.0, which allows new actions and animations to begin before previous ones have fully completed. Previously, this was limited to app launches on the Home Screen; it now applies system-wide for multitasking and transitions.

Artificial Intelligence The highlight of OxygenOS 16 is the integration of Google Gemini into the Plus Mind AI hub. Users can trigger the Plus Key or perform a three-finger swipe gesture to save screenshots, text, or other content into Plus Mind. This data is automatically organised and can be used contextually. With Gemini integration, users can ask the assistant to reference or analyse saved information from MindSpace to provide richer responses. OxygenOS 16 also introduces new AI creation tools. AI Writer now includes features such as mind mapping, chart generation, and social media caption creation, while new image editing tools like AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot enhance pictures with intelligent lighting and composition adjustments.

Cross-ecosystem connectivity OnePlus has expanded O+ Connect functionality to support both Windows and macOS, allowing wireless file sharing. iPhone users running the O+ app can bring their device close to a OnePlus phone to initiate transfers instantly. The same proximity-based feature also works between two OnePlus devices for faster sharing. In addition, OnePlus announced enhanced Apple ecosystem compatibility, enabling Apple Watch integration for synchronised notifications, camera controls, and health data syncing directly from OnePlus smartphones. Features optimised for tablets For tablets, OxygenOS 16 introduces a revamped home screen layout with scalable icons and an extended dock capable of holding up to 18 apps. The upgraded Open Canvas feature supports up to five simultaneous apps—three in split-view mode and two floating, resizable windows.

The software also offers deep integration with Windows PCs, letting users control their computer from the tablet via a virtual trackpad and perform drag-and-drop file transfers between devices. OnePlus OxygenOS 16: Roll-out schedule OnePlus announced that the Open Beta Programme for OxygenOS 16 begins on 17 October. The upcoming OnePlus 15 will be the first device to ship with the new software pre-installed, followed by other eligible devices. According to the official roadmap shared on the OnePlus Community platform, the rollout will begin in November 2025, indicating that the launch of the OnePlus 15 could arrive earlier than its traditional January release window