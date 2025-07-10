Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity's AI-powered web browser 'Comet' with agentic search launched

Perplexity's AI-powered web browser 'Comet' with agentic search launched

Perplexity's Comet uses Perplexity as its default search engine and offers agentic capabilities for performing tasks on user's behalf

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Perplexity has launched its AI-powered web browser, Comet, designed to offer a more advanced and intuitive search and Browse experience. Built on the Chromium platform, Comet uses Perplexity as its default search engine and features built-in agentic capabilities that not only answer user queries but can also execute multi-step tasks on their behalf. With native integration of Perplexity AI, users can summarise content, translate text, and take contextual follow-up actions — all within the browser interface.

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

Perplexity describes Comet as its “browser for agentic search,” signalling its shift toward integrating AI-driven tools that can help users complete complex workflows with minimal manual effort. Agentic AI refers to intelligent software agents capable of handling multi-step, repetitive tasks autonomously by understanding user intent and context.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Perplexity Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas said, “Comet transforms entire Browse sessions into single, seamless interactions, collapsing complex workflows into fluid conversations.” Comet relies on Perplexity as the primary search engine, offering AI-generated responses sourced from across the web.

Perplexity’s Comet: Features

According to Perplexity, Comet reimagines web Browse by shifting from passive content consumption to active, intelligent engagement. Instead of managing multiple tabs and apps, users interact with a unified interface that understands their needs. The assistant can manage full sessions, eliminate distractions, and streamline workflows — whether users are comparing products, researching topics, or solving complex problems.
 
The browser also features a sidebar assistant that can summarise pages, answer queries, and take actions such as booking hotels, sending emails, or shopping online. A built-in assistant is also capable of responding to questions related to the content currently visible on the user’s screen. 

Perplexity’s Comet: Availability

As of now, Comet is available exclusively to Perplexity Max subscribers and a limited group of users via invite on a waitlist. The browser is currently accessible on both Mac and Windows platforms.

Topics :artifical intelligenceGoogle search enginewebsiteGoogle web search

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

