Perplexity has launched its AI-powered web browser, Comet, designed to offer a more advanced and intuitive search and Browse experience. Built on the Chromium platform, Comet uses Perplexity as its default search engine and features built-in agentic capabilities that not only answer user queries but can also execute multi-step tasks on their behalf. With native integration of Perplexity AI, users can summarise content, translate text, and take contextual follow-up actions — all within the browser interface.

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

Perplexity describes Comet as its “browser for agentic search,” signalling its shift toward integrating AI-driven tools that can help users complete complex workflows with minimal manual effort. Agentic AI refers to intelligent software agents capable of handling multi-step, repetitive tasks autonomously by understanding user intent and context.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Perplexity Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas said, "Comet transforms entire Browse sessions into single, seamless interactions, collapsing complex workflows into fluid conversations." Comet relies on Perplexity as the primary search engine, offering AI-generated responses sourced from across the web. Perplexity's Comet: Features According to Perplexity, Comet reimagines web Browse by shifting from passive content consumption to active, intelligent engagement. Instead of managing multiple tabs and apps, users interact with a unified interface that understands their needs. The assistant can manage full sessions, eliminate distractions, and streamline workflows — whether users are comparing products, researching topics, or solving complex problems.