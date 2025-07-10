Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 debuts with Galaxy Z series: What's new

One UI 8 introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new privacy architecture for securing on-device AI operations. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments, ensuring that apps access only their own sensitive data.

Samsung has also updated Knox Matrix, which enhances security across devices in the Samsung ecosystem. With One UI 8, if a device is flagged as high-risk, it will automatically sign out of the user’s Samsung Account, effectively disconnecting cloud services to contain potential threats.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Check India pricing, specs; watch hands-on video The Secure Wi-Fi feature receives a cryptographic upgrade, with a new framework designed to defend against emerging network threats.

AI tools optimised for foldables

One UI 8 enhances Galaxy AI with features designed specifically for the unique displays of the Galaxy Z series: