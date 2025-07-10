Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 debuts with Galaxy Z series: What's new

One UI 8: Privacy and security enhancements
AI tools optimised for foldables
- Side-by-side editing and show original: These allow real-time comparisons between original and AI-edited images on the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s large inner screen.
- Suggest erases: Automatically identifies unwanted objects in an image and suggests erasing them.
- Photo Assist and Generative Edit: Now available on the Fold’s expansive display.
- AI results view: Displays AI results in Split View or Floating View to improve multitasking.
- Drag and drop AI content: Users can move AI-generated images or text directly in multi-window setups.
- Gemini Live: Google’s conversational AI now works on the cover display.
- Now Bar and Now Brief: These features provide context-aware prompts and summaries directly from the cover screen.
- Real-time filters, zoom slider, and dual preview: Enhance photography from the FlexWindow by enabling quick zoom and selfie previews.
One UI 8 Watch: Advanced health tracking
- Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in five seconds via the BioActive Sensor to assess antioxidant capacity.
- Bedtime guidance: Suggests optimal sleep timing based on three-day analysis of circadian rhythm and sleep pressure.
- Vascular load: Offers insights into cardiovascular stress during sleep.
- Running coach: Delivers feedback after a 12-minute run and creates a personalised training plan.
- Energy score: Calculates daily mental and physical energy levels using heart rate variability, sleep, and activity data.
- High stress alerts and mindfulness tracker: Notify users of elevated stress and offer guided breathing exercises.
