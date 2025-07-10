Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 debuts with Galaxy Z series: What's new

Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 debuts with Galaxy Z series: What's new

Samsung launches Android 16-based One UI 8 with Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 series, bringing enhanced on-device privacy, Galaxy AI, and foldable-optimised features

Samsung One UI 8 update
Samsung One UI 8 update
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Samsung has introduced its Android 16-based One UI 8 platform alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, bringing upgrades in on-device privacy, AI features, and foldable-optimised tools. The company also unveiled One UI 8 Watch, based on Wear OS 6, debuting on the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

One UI 8: Privacy and security enhancements

One UI 8 introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new privacy architecture for securing on-device AI operations. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments, ensuring that apps access only their own sensitive data.
Samsung has also updated Knox Matrix, which enhances security across devices in the Samsung ecosystem. With One UI 8, if a device is flagged as high-risk, it will automatically sign out of the user’s Samsung Account, effectively disconnecting cloud services to contain potential threats.
 
The Secure Wi-Fi feature receives a cryptographic upgrade, with a new framework designed to defend against emerging network threats. 

AI tools optimised for foldables

One UI 8 enhances Galaxy AI with features designed specifically for the unique displays of the Galaxy Z series:
  • Side-by-side editing and show original: These allow real-time comparisons between original and AI-edited images on the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s large inner screen.
  • Suggest erases: Automatically identifies unwanted objects in an image and suggests erasing them.
  • Photo Assist and Generative Edit: Now available on the Fold’s expansive display.
  • AI results view: Displays AI results in Split View or Floating View to improve multitasking.
  • Drag and drop AI content: Users can move AI-generated images or text directly in multi-window setups.
On the Galaxy Z Flip 7, One UI 8 optimises Galaxy AI for the FlexWindow cover screen:
  • Gemini Live: Google’s conversational AI now works on the cover display.
  • Now Bar and Now Brief: These features provide context-aware prompts and summaries directly from the cover screen.
  • Real-time filters, zoom slider, and dual preview: Enhance photography from the FlexWindow by enabling quick zoom and selfie previews.

One UI 8 Watch: Advanced health tracking

Debuting on the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, One UI 8 Watch brings several new wellness and AI-powered tracking tools:
  • Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in five seconds via the BioActive Sensor to assess antioxidant capacity.
  • Bedtime guidance: Suggests optimal sleep timing based on three-day analysis of circadian rhythm and sleep pressure.
  • Vascular load: Offers insights into cardiovascular stress during sleep.
  • Running coach: Delivers feedback after a 12-minute run and creates a personalised training plan.
  • Energy score: Calculates daily mental and physical energy levels using heart rate variability, sleep, and activity data.
  • High stress alerts and mindfulness tracker: Notify users of elevated stress and offer guided breathing exercises.

Samsung foldable phoneSamsung GalaxyAndroidTechnology

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

