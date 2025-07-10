Samsung introduces fold-oriented Galaxy AI features, enhances existing ones

Samsung has launched its latest foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – at its Galaxy Unpacked event. With these, the South Korean electronics maker introduced a new pack of artificial intelligence features and enhanced the existing ones that debuted with previous generation models. As per Samsung, these foldables have been reimagined around AI.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 reimagined around AI: What’s new

Samsung has tailored several Galaxy AI features to work more effectively on the Fold 7’s larger eight-inch inner display. The focus is on using the extra screen space for content creation, editing, and multitasking, with tools that aim to simplify complex tasks directly on the device.

The photo and video editing experience has been reworked to take full advantage of the Fold’s tablet-sized screen. Users can clean up images using Photo Assist, which allows them to move or resize objects, fix angles, and automatically fill in backgrounds. The Galaxy AI-powered Photo Assist tool will use the left half of the screen to show the original image and the right half to show real-time edits — allowing users to compare changes side-by-side for better results. There’s also Portrait Studio, which can stylise photos or create focused pet portraits. Generative Edit, which was previously available on Samsung’s flagships, now adds a new Suggest Erases tool — this automatically detects people in the background and suggests removing them with a single tap. For clearer audio in video clips, Audio Eraser now detects background noise — like traffic or wind — and offers a quick toggle in the Gallery app to clean it up. As mentioned previously, the editing layout includes side-by-side editing and show original, making it easy to compare the AI-edited version of a photo with the original before finalising changes.

Beyond content editing, Samsung is using the large display to simplify how AI interacts across apps. With One UI 8, AI tools can now appear in floating or split views, keeping the main content visible while users work. This includes features like AI Results View, which displays AI-generated content (such as rewritten text or translations) next to the original, reducing the need to switch screens or apps. Users can also use Gemini Live, Samsung’s version of Google’s AI assistant, to perform tasks like summarising documents, searching for context about something on-screen, or even asking questions by pointing the camera at real-world objects. These actions are designed to work without disrupting whatever’s currently open on the screen, making the most of the Fold’s multitasking capabilities.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 reimagined around AI: What's new The Galaxy Z Flip 7 gets its biggest functional upgrade through a larger 4.1-inch FlexWindow that now works closely with Galaxy AI. Without unfolding the phone, users can run voice searches, manage reminders, and interact with apps — all powered by Gemini Live, Samsung's AI assistant built with Google. You can ask it to pull flight details, set airport reminders, or find nearby restaurants; it will do all that and also gather everything in Samsung Notes for your ease. Gemini can also respond to what the camera sees — for example, helping you pick outfits based on the weather at your travel destination.

The cover screen now supports Now Bar for real-time info like ride ETAs or sports scores, and Now Brief for summarised updates including calendar alerts, media suggestions, and health data. Personalisation gets an AI boost too, with auto-adapting wallpapers, emojis, and widgets. Even the clock adjusts its position around wallpaper content to avoid blocking important parts of the image. AI also plays a role in photography. The dual 50MP and 12MP cameras are backed by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine for better results in any lighting. Enhanced Nightography improves low-light shots, while ten-bit HDR enhances video colours. FlexWindow now supports Real-Time Filters, a Zoom Slider, and Dual Preview for easier group or selfie shots. Portrait Studio inside Photo Assist lets users apply stylised effects directly from the cover screen.