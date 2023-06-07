Home / Technology / Tech News / Twitter to share email IDs of subscribers with content creators, says Musk

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that Twitter will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt-in) to content creators. Here's why

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner and former CEO of Twitter, on Wednesday, said that content creators will be able to take their subscribers with them if they decide to leave the platform as Twitter will give out the email IDs of subscribers who have opted in.

"This platform will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt-in) to content creators, so that creators are able to leave this platform easily & take their subscribers with them if they want," Musk tweeted.

This platform will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt in) to content creators, so that creators are able to leave this platform easily & take their subscribers with them if they want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2023


Twitter has also announced an update to its Edit Tweet feature, enabling Twitter Blue subscribers to edit their tweets for up to one hour after publishing.

The announcement was made through an official statement from the Twitter Blue account confirming the new time extension.

Originally introduced in October of last year, the Edit Tweet feature allows users to make changes to their tweets within a specific time frame from the moment of publication.

This window was initially set at 30 minutes, but with the recent announcement, it has been extended to a one-hour time frame.

Twitter’s move to extend the time limit for editing tweets comes after the company recently named Linda Yaccarino as its new CEO. Yaccarino has served as the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

Musk announced the news, stating that Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations while he will oversee product design and new technology.

He also revealed that he will take on the role of executive chairman and CTO at Twitter, where he will oversee product, software, and system operations

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

