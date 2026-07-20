Premiumisation to lift mobile phone output, exports in value terms: IT Secy

Demand for premium mobile phones will drive handset production and export growth in value terms, aligning with the targets under the production-linked incentive scheme, a senior government official told PTI.

While industry experts have projected de-growth in sales volume of mobile phones, the government, under Rs 62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), has projected growth in domestic production of smartphones to Rs 39 lakh crore from around Rs 11.5 lakh crore as well as double exports to Rs 15 lakh crore during the scheme period from Rs 7.5 lakh crore under production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

"There is going to be premiumization. Premiumization growth will be much heavier. Also adoption of premium phones will also double the export. Analysts are talking about the Indian market," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

He said the production in India will also grow in volume terms as there might be shifts in production destinations by the companies. "The growth that you will see in India is not only in terms of the value going up, but also in terms of the shift of production," he said. All major brands, Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Google, make their mobile phones in India. Under the scheme, the government has come up with a plan to build a domestic mobile phone brand and it is also providing a 3 per cent incentive on research and development programs of companies.