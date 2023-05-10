Home / Technology / Tech News / Privacy-centred web browser Ulaa to remain free for end-users, without ads

Zoho Corporation recently launched Ulaa, a privacy-centered web browser that offers an ad-blocker, along with five different browser modes

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Premium
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Zoho Corporation, India’s multinational firm that builds online business, network, and IT infrastructure management applications recently launched Ulaa, a privacy-centered web browser that offers an ad-blocker, along with five different browser modes. Praval Singh, Vice President, Zoho Corp. in an interview with Sourabh Lele explains the philosophy and functionality of the new browser. Edited excerpts below:
What led to the creation of Ulaa when there are several other web browsers available in the market?
We built Ulaa to provide users with a fast and secure browser that gives them control over their personal information, instead of falling prey to intrusive surveillance. The current spectrum of privacy-centric browsers is limited.

Topics :Zoho Corporationad blockers

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

