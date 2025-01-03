Tata Elxsi to partner with Qualcomm for next-gen mobility solutions

Design-led technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Friday said it plans to work with Qualcomm Technologies to accelerate the adoption of Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) for next-generation mobility, leveraging Qualcomm's Snapdragon automotive platform.

Under this, the company said, it aims to utilise the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Virtual System-on-chips (VSoCs) to help revolutionise the SDV development process, enabling R&D teams to accelerate software development and validation.

The company said it will showcase a live demonstration of its AVENIR SDV suite of solutions integrated with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that implements a cloud-native and virtualised approach to automotive software development at the forthcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US.

Through the intended technology collaboration, which will be demonstrated at the CES 2025 Tata Elxsi will develop a virtual Electronic Control Unit (ECU) platform for automakers and tier-1 suppliers using Snapdragon VSoCs for the next generation of mobility solutions for passenger, commercial and off-highway vehicle segments, it said.

"Our planned work with Qualcomm Technologies reflects Tata Elxsi's leadership and investments in SDV technologies and the future of cloud-native automotive software development. Tata Elxsi's AVENIR suite with Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions offers a high-performance, scalable solution for automakers to realise the next generation of SDVs," said Shaju S, Vice President and Head of the Transportation Business Unit at Tata Elxsi.

Tata Elxsi's demonstration of enabling Snapdragon virtual SoCs for early development in a cloud-native environment leveraging their AVENIR SDV suite offers the developer community a cost-effective, early access to target hardware and reduces time to market for new application development, said Laxmi Rayapudi, Vice president for Automotive Software Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.