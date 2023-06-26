WhatsApp Pink scam on the rise: What it is and how to remove it?

A 'forwarded' message is circulating on Whatsapp, claiming that a new version of the app known as 'Whatsapp Pink' is available for download. The message promises a pink theme to the popular messaging app along with additional features. The message conveniently also includes a link for users to begin downloading the app.

While on the surface this may appear to be an exclusive update, 'WhatsApp Pink' is actually a malicious app designed to steal personal data, including banking details, access one-time passwords (OTPs), photos, and contacts when downloaded onto a device.

*... WHATSAPP PINK -A Red Alert For Android Users ...*'



*... व्हॉट्सॲप पिंक Android वापरकर्त्यांसाठी रेड अलर्ट ...*



*...व्हाट्सएप गुलाबी (पिंक) Android उपयोगकर्ताओं के लिए एक रेड अलर्ट...*#CyberSafeMumbai



REGARDS,

NORTH REGION CYBER POLICE STATION,

CRIME BRANCH, CID, MUMBAI — NORTH REGION CYBER POLICE CRIME WING (@north_mum) June 16, 2023



The app is particularly dangerous as it can access users' contacts over WhatsApp and potentially infect other people's devices as well.

How to Protect Yourself from WhatsApp Pink-like Scams?

To safeguard yourself from such scams, it is advisable to only download and install apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store. iPhone users are generally safe from these scams since Apple does not permit the installation of applications from unknown sources.

Furthermore, it is important to refrain from installing apps from unfamiliar websites or APKs (Android application packages) sent by unknown individuals.

Moreover, the 'forwarded' label on WhatsApp can be helpful in determining if the message originated from your friend or from somewhere else.

How to remove WhatsApp Pink?

In case users have clicked on the link they are advised to uninstall the app as soon as possible.

To remove WhatsApp Pink from a device, users must first make sure the app is not linked with any other devices. This can be checked under the 'Linked devices' section in WhatsApp.

It has been reported that after installing WhatsApp Pink, the app may attempt to hide from the list of installed apps. Therefore, manually removing suspicious devices is an essential step in uninstalling the app.

Furthermore, checking all download folders to make sure there is no additional file from the download still available on a device is crucial to making sure the user data is protected.

Lastly, when receiving such messages, do not forward it to others, make sure that the scam is not spread to unsuspecting or more vulnerable users. If the message has been spread from your device, please make sure to warn those who have received it.

The scam was first uncovered by internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia in April 2021.