Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp Pink scam on the rise: What it is and how to remove it?

WhatsApp Pink scam on the rise: What it is and how to remove it?

Scammers are tricking users into installing a pink-themed version of WhatsApp called 'WhatsApp Pink' that steals their personal information and data

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

A 'forwarded' message is circulating on Whatsapp, claiming that a new version of the app known as 'Whatsapp Pink' is available for download. The message promises a pink theme to the popular messaging app along with additional features. The message conveniently also includes a link for users to begin downloading the app.

While on the surface this may appear to be an exclusive update, 'WhatsApp Pink' is actually a malicious app designed to steal personal data, including banking details, access one-time passwords (OTPs), photos, and contacts when downloaded onto a device.

The scam was first uncovered by internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia in April 2021.

The app is particularly dangerous as it can access users' contacts over WhatsApp and potentially infect other people's devices as well.

How to Protect Yourself from WhatsApp Pink-like Scams?

To safeguard yourself from such scams, it is advisable to only download and install apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store. iPhone users are generally safe from these scams since Apple does not permit the installation of applications from unknown sources.

Furthermore, it is important to refrain from installing apps from unfamiliar websites or APKs (Android application packages) sent by unknown individuals.

Moreover, the 'forwarded' label on WhatsApp can be helpful in determining if the message originated from your friend or from somewhere else.

How to remove WhatsApp Pink?

In case users have clicked on the link they are advised to uninstall the app as soon as possible.

To remove WhatsApp Pink from a device, users must first make sure the app is not linked with any other devices. This can be checked under the 'Linked devices' section in WhatsApp.

It has been reported that after installing WhatsApp Pink, the app may attempt to hide from the list of installed apps. Therefore, manually removing suspicious devices is an essential step in uninstalling the app.

Furthermore, checking all download folders to make sure there is no additional file from the download still available on a device is crucial to making sure the user data is protected.

Lastly, when receiving such messages, do not forward it to others, make sure that the scam is not spread to unsuspecting or more vulnerable users. If the message has been spread from your device, please make sure to warn those who have received it.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Bug that allowed WhatsApp access to Android phone's mic fixed by Google

Own ChatGPT skills? Companies may pay up to Rs 1.5 crore to hire you

Generative AI to flexi batteries: Here's WEF's list of top 10 emerging tech

With Vedanta JV facing hurdles, Foxconn reaches out to other companies

Digital twins will reshape business and society by 2035, shows data

Explained: How AI-powered assistants are altering the lives of coders

Topics :whatsappWhatsapp forwardsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story