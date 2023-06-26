Home / Technology / Tech News / Crypto platform Mudrex launches AI chatbot SatoshiGPT for crypto education

Crypto platform Mudrex launches AI chatbot SatoshiGPT for crypto education

Mudrex has developed SatoshiGPT, an inclusive platform designed to bridge the gap in crypto knowledge

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Crypto investment platform Mudrex on Monday announced that it is launching its own AI chatbot, SatoshiGPT.
This first-of-its-kind innovative and free learning tool aims to educate individuals about the crypto ecosystem, enabling them to make informed decisions in their crypto investments, the company said in a statement.

At present, the platform is accessible in English and Hindi, with plans to expand to include additional regional languages in the near future, it added.
"We believe that education is the key to empowering individuals to make informed decisions in the crypto ecosystem," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder at Mudrex.

"With the launch of SatoshiGPT, we are excited to offer a free and accessible learning tool that will expand knowledge, demystify crypto concepts, and ultimately foster confidence among users," he added.
SatoshiGPT to bridge gap in crypto knowledge

Cryptocurrency, which has emerged as a popular investment avenue, attracts both seasoned investors and newcomers seeking to capitalise on its potential. However, many individuals face barriers to understanding this field.
Factors such as the fear of missing out (FOMO), a knowledge gap regarding the technology and different tokens, and the prevalence of scams contribute to skepticism and hesitation.

Recognising these challenges, Mudrex has developed SatoshiGPT, an inclusive platform designed to bridge the gap in crypto knowledge. Using the power of the AI-driven GPT engine, SatoshiGPT simplifies complex topics, making them easily understandable for users at all levels of expertise, said the company.
The platform curates content from reputable sources, regularly updating it with the latest research and information to ensure users have access to the most current insights, it said.

Mudrex to launch AI portfolio analyser soon
In addition to its educational features, Mudrex is also planning to launch an AI portfolio analyser. This tool evaluates users' crypto portfolios and provides personalised recommendations to optimize their investment strategies.

By identifying potential weaknesses or areas for improvement, users can make informed decisions to enhance their portfolio's performance and mitigate risks effectively.
Shashank Sahu, head of new initiatives at Mudrex, emphasised the transformative impact of AI on product engagement, stating, “AI is reshaping the way we engage with products. Our objective is to leverage AI in simplifying information accessibility, safeguarding users from scams, and empowering them to make smart investment decisions."

Topics :crypto tradingcryptocurrenciescryptocurrencyartifical intelligenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

