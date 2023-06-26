Crypto platform Mudrex launches AI chatbot SatoshiGPT for crypto education



This first-of-its-kind innovative and free learning tool aims to educate individuals about the crypto ecosystem, enabling them to make informed decisions in their crypto investments, the company said in a statement. Crypto investment platform Mudrex on Monday announced that it is launching its own AI chatbot, SatoshiGPT.



"We believe that education is the key to empowering individuals to make informed decisions in the crypto ecosystem," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder at Mudrex. At present, the platform is accessible in English and Hindi, with plans to expand to include additional regional languages in the near future, it added.



SatoshiGPT to bridge gap in crypto knowledge "With the launch of SatoshiGPT, we are excited to offer a free and accessible learning tool that will expand knowledge, demystify crypto concepts, and ultimately foster confidence among users," he added.



Factors such as the fear of missing out (FOMO), a knowledge gap regarding the technology and different tokens, and the prevalence of scams contribute to skepticism and hesitation. Cryptocurrency, which has emerged as a popular investment avenue, attracts both seasoned investors and newcomers seeking to capitalise on its potential. However, many individuals face barriers to understanding this field.



The platform curates content from reputable sources, regularly updating it with the latest research and information to ensure users have access to the most current insights, it said. Recognising these challenges, Mudrex has developed SatoshiGPT, an inclusive platform designed to bridge the gap in crypto knowledge. Using the power of the AI-driven GPT engine, SatoshiGPT simplifies complex topics, making them easily understandable for users at all levels of expertise, said the company.

Mudrex to launch AI portfolio analyser soon

In addition to its educational features, Mudrex is also planning to launch an AI portfolio analyser. This tool evaluates users' crypto portfolios and provides personalised recommendations to optimize their investment strategies.