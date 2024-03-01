Qualcomm to launch AI-focused Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October: Details here

American semiconductor entity Qualcomm has confirmed that it will be announcing its next-generation flagship smartphone system-on-chip (SoC), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, in October.



In a video shared by the company on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm, Don McGuire said that the company plans to announce the next generation shipset at the Qualcomm summit, which is scheduled for October.



Apart from the launch date announcement, McGuire said that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be powered by an Oryon CPU, which is the company’s latest central processing unit. The Oryon CPU also powers the company’s Snapdragon X Elite platform, which is dedicated for PCs.The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will also get an upgraded neural processing unit (NPU) for improving on-device AI capabilities.At the Mobile world congress (MWC), earlier this week, Qualcomm previewed its large multimodal AI model for Android phones, powered by its Snapdragon platform. The company previewed Large Language and Vision Assistant (LLaVA), a 7+ billion parameter large multimodal model (LMM) that is capable of accepting multiple types of data inputs, on an Android smartphone. Qualcomm said that the model is multimodal and runs on-device for enhanced privacy, reliability, personalisation, and cost.Besides LLaVa, the American semiconductor entity demonstrated Low Rank Adaptation (LoRA) running Stable Diffusion on an Android smartphone. According to the company, LoRA would allow users to create high-quality custom images on-device.