Missing Apple Intelligence on older generation iPhones? Try Gemini widgets

Google has rolled out six lockscreen widgets for the Gemini app on iOS and iPadOS. The US-based technology giant has done this in a bid to make it easier and faster to access the artificial intelligence (AI) features. The widgets that have been rolled out are – type prompt, talk live, open mic, use camera, share image, and share file.

Unlike Apple Intelligence, which is integrated into Apple operating systems for iPhone, iPad, and more, Google Gemini is available as an app with option to access it through above listed widgets from the lockscreen. Importantly, it is available even on models not natively supporting Apple Intelligence.

The majority of the smart features of Apple Intelligence that were supposed to rollout with the launch of iOS 18 have not reach the iPhone 16 series handsets, at least in India. Furthermore, people who own any iPhone before 15 Pro series never are not eligible to receive Apple Intelligence.

Google is now trying to capitalise on this opportunity and pull users away from using Siri or OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It is trying to make users switch to Gemini or at least get familiar with it.

This is not the first instance where Google has been seen trying to pull users from iPhones or OpenAI’s products. In fact, according to a report by The Verge, Google has been making “a very intentional effort to lure iPhone and iPad users away from Siri.” The report added that Google has also recently been advertising Gemini on Apple-centric tech podcasts as a part of this move.

How far is Apple Intelligence

This development from the house of Google comes amid Apple making slow progress at developing a smarter and more capable Siri. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman over the weekend reported that a truly overhauled Siri is likely still several years away.

Until then, Apple may have to make it work with Siri and OpenAI’s ChatGPT only. There is also a possibility that the iPhone maker might offer Gemini as yet another resource for Apple Intelligence in the coming months.

Google widgets on iOS

Google started releasing its lock screen widgets on iOS post the release of iOS 16 in 2022. Since then, it has added a number of widgets already such as - Search, Voice Search, Lens, Lens Shortcuts, Frequent Trips, and Maps.

Now it has added six more to the list. Let’s briefly go over what each of those widgets will do.

Type prompt: Stuck on a question? Type anything right away.

Talk Live: Talk things through, or brainstorm aloud with Gemini.

Open mic: Quickly open your mic to set reminders, create calendar events, and more.

Use camera: Take a photo of what’s in front of you, and ask Gemini questions all about it.

Share image: Choose an image to get more info, create new art, or start a chat.

Share file: Use a file to share the information or inspiration behind your question.