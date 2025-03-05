Samsung to expand agentic AI experience to more phones in Apr with One UI 7

Samsung has announced that its Android 15-based One UI 7 will begin rolling out to eligible Galaxy devices next month. In a press note outlining the expansion of the One UI 7 beta programme to more devices in select regions, the company stated that the official update would be available "within April." Samsung also highlighted that the new interface enhances the mobile experience by integrating AI agents with multimodal capabilities.

While the company has not specified which devices will receive the update first, the flagship Galaxy S24 series and the sixth-generation Galaxy Z-series foldables are expected to be among the first.

Samsung is expanding the One UI 7 beta programme to more devices in regions such as India, South Korea, the US, and the UK. Starting March 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in these regions will gain access to new Galaxy AI features and One UI 7. Later this month, the programme will extend to more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series, and Galaxy A55.

Samsung's recently launched Galaxy A series smartphones, including the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26, as well as new M-series models like the Galaxy M06 and M16, come pre-installed with One UI 7. However, these models offer only a limited set of Galaxy AI features.

Samsung One UI 7: What is new

Samsung stated that One UI 7 is its first AI-driven platform, designed to offer intuitive controls and a personalised mobile experience. The company highlighted that the new interface enhances the user experience by integrating agentic AI with multimodal capabilities.

In addition to design updates such as the Now Bar on the lock screen, a redesigned camera app interface, refreshed app icons, and live notifications, One UI 7 introduces new Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S25 series. These include: