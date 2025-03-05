Tech wrap March 5: New Apple iPads, Samsung One UI 7, March Pixel drop

Apple has unveiled the iPad Air, now powered by the M3 chip, available in two display sizes—11-inch and 13-inch—starting at Rs 59,900. The M3 processor features an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU, supporting technologies like dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing. These specifications are standard across all models, ensuring compatibility with Apple Intelligence. Pre-orders for the iPad Air with M3 are open on Apple's website, with availability beginning on March 12.

Apple has introduced an upgraded version of its entry-level iPad, now equipped with the A16 chip—a refined variant of the A16 Bionic first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The update eliminates the 64GB option, making 128GB the new base storage, while a 512GB variant has been added. Priced at Rs 34,900, the new iPad is available for pre-booking in India, with sales starting March 12.

Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7, based on Android 15, will be rolled out to eligible Galaxy devices next month. In a press release detailing the expansion of the One UI 7 beta programme, the company stated that the official update will arrive "within April." The latest interface aims to enhance the user experience by integrating AI agents with multimodal capabilities.

Google has started deploying its March 2025 Pixel drop, introducing updates in security, live streaming, communication, and health tracking for select Pixel devices. Highlights of this release include an enhanced scam detection system for calls and messages, support for external camera connections, and improvements to Pixel Studio for image generation. The update is expected to reach eligible devices soon.

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the T4 series with the introduction of the Vivo T4x 5G on March 5. This budget-friendly smartphone features a high-capacity battery, a MediaTek chipset, and dust and water resistance. On the software side, it includes Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation. Vivo has committed to providing two years of Android updates and three years of security patches for this model.

Apple is gearing up for a series of product launches. Following the debut of the iPad Air with M3 and a refreshed base iPad on March 4, the company is expected to unveil a new MacBook Air later this week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the M4-powered MacBook Air could be announced as early as today.

Google has introduced six lockscreen widgets for the Gemini app on iOS and iPadOS. This move is intended to provide quicker and more convenient access to artificial intelligence (AI) features. The newly launched widgets include type prompt, talk live, open mic, use camera, share image, and share file.

Google's video streaming platform YouTube is experimenting with a redesigned interface for smart TVs, adopting a layout similar to Netflix. A report by The Verge, citing The Information, suggests that the update will bring paid content from third-party services directly to the app’s home screen, simplifying content discovery and subscriptions.

Apple has updated the iPad Air with the M3 chip, introducing enhancements like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. Alongside these upgrades, the M3-powered iPad Air offers a notable performance boost over its predecessors.

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched its first "Pro" model smartphone under the A-series for 2025. The Phone 3a Pro appears to be a follow-up to last year’s Phone 2a Plus, offering improvements over the base variant along with select premium features. However, it remains unclear whether this model serves as a direct successor or marks the beginning of a new product line for Nothing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that India will set up a national large language model (LLM) to advance AI research and has called for investments in the sector.