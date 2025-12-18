Realme 16 Pro+: Snapdragon 7-series, OLED screen, 7000 mAh battery expected

Realme 16 Pro Plus: What to expect

According to the report, the details surfaced, the Realme 16 Pro Plus is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to measure 8.49mm in thickness and weigh around 203 grams. It is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster, which can be used to control compatible home appliances. As per the images surfaced, the design will be a squircle-shaped rear camera module, similar to recent Oppo and OnePlus models.