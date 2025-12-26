Realme confirms 16 Pro series specs, ahead of Jan 6 launch: What to expect

Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 Pro series in India on January 6, 2026 . The lineup will include the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming smartphones, including their design, battery, camera capabilities and other features. According to Realme, both smartphones in the 16 Pro series will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system.

Earlier, the company confirmed that the series will feature a design collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, following a new “Urban Wild Design” approach.

Realme 16 Pro series: What to expect

According to Realme, the 16 Pro will feature a slim, flat design with curved edges. It will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 16 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset.

According to Realme, the 16 Pro will feature a slim, flat design with curved edges. It will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 16 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset.

The Realme 16 Pro will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which is said to last a full day on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone will support bypass charging. The Realme 16 Pro will come with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Realme has confirmed that the 16 Pro smartphone will feature the same 200MP LumaColor camera as the Pro Plus. Both smartphones will be equipped with the new Samsung HP5 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 200MP digital zoom. The company said the cameras will also offer lossless zoom at 1x, 2x and 4x zoom levels. Additionally, the Realme 16 Pro series will offer several focal length modes for portraits (1x/1.5x/2x/3.5x/4x).

For video, Realme said that the 16 Pro will support 4K HDR recording at both 1x and 2x zoom, with subject tracking via the MainTrack Algorithm. The smartphone will come with an AI Instant Clip feature for video creation, with templates for parties, travel and special occasions. The Realme 16 Pro will also get the company's new Vibe Master Mode, which will offer 21 exclusive portrait tones. The smartphone will feature the upgraded AI Edit Genie, allowing users to recreate popular social media photo edits, change hairstyles, backgrounds and more.