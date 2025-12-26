Crisil Analysis: IT sector revenue growth to remain modest in 2026-27, too

However, in constant currency terms, the growth in BFSI revenue is expected to be limited to 3-4 per cent because relatively high interest rates this financial year has restrained discretionary spending. The sharpening focus on AI and allied technologies, as reflected in the recent deal wins, will support near to medium-term growth prospects for the segment. The manufacturing segment, comprising mixed set of end-user industries such as automotive and aerospace, has also witnessed overall improvement in the recent quarters. Growing demand in aerospace and certain other sub-segments, however, has been partially offset by continued weakness in automotive segment.