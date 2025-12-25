Google's Android Auto may soon let users cast media directly to car display

Android Auto may soon gain the ability to cast media directly to a car’s infotainment screen. According to a report by Android Authority, Android Auto version 15.9.6551 includes new code strings that point to Google Cast support being added to the Android Auto experience. While the update also introduces visual tweaks such as a new Material 3 Expressive-style progress bar, the casting-related strings suggest a more functional upgrade could be in development.

Android Auto casting support: What to expect

The report notes that several newly discovered strings reference Android’s Media Router framework, which is commonly used for Google Cast functionality. These strings explicitly mention casting states such as “Cast. Connected,” “Cast. Connecting,” and “Cast. Disconnected,” along with prompts reminding users to ensure both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.

The report notes that several newly discovered strings reference Android's Media Router framework, which is commonly used for Google Cast functionality. These strings explicitly mention casting states such as "Cast. Connected," "Cast. Connecting," and "Cast. Disconnected," along with prompts reminding users to ensure both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Some of the strings specifically reference a "car" experience, while others mention a "phone," indicating that Google may be testing multiple casting scenarios. This raises questions about how casting would work in practice within Android Auto. One possibility is that users could cast media from their phone directly to the car's display via Android Auto. Another is that the feature could enable casting between devices within the Android Auto environment, though the exact implementation remains unclear.