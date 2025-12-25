Google adds Photo Sphere-like Panorama mode to Pixel 8 series: What's new

The updated Panorama mode features a redesigned, step-by-step interface that guides users through the capture process. Instead of freely sweeping the phone across a scene, the camera app now shows a series of dots on screen, prompting users where to move next. Contextual text prompts appear below the viewfinder, and a built-in level indicator helps keep the phone aligned while shooting.

As the user moves the phone and captures different segments, a small live preview of the stitched image appears above the viewfinder.

Tapping the settings icon in the Panorama interface allows users to choose the capture direction. Users can start panning left or right in portrait mode, or switch to up-and-down capture by rotating the phone to landscape orientation.

As per the report, the new Panorama mode also works alongside Night Sight. Users can set Night Sight to Off, Auto, or On, allowing panoramas to be captured in low-light conditions with improved brightness and detail.