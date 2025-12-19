Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 16 Pro series set to launch in India on January 6: What to expect

Realme 16 Pro series set to launch in India on January 6: What to expect

Realme 16 Pro series India launch is scheduled for January 6. In the launch date announcement, Realme confirmed its upcoming phones design, colours, and camera details. Here is all you need to know

Realme 16 Pro series

Realme 16 Pro series (Image: Realme)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme 16 Pro will launch in India on January 6, 2026, announced the Chinese smartphone brand. In the launch date announcement, Realme shared a few details of its upcoming smartphones, highlighting the focus on design and cameras, while keeping the full specifications under wraps for now.
 
According to Realme, the key highlight of the series will be its design collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Realme said that the phones will follow a new “Urban Wild Design” approach, which blends natural textures with a modern, city-inspired look.
 
Realme is positioning the 16 Pro series around portrait photography. The Realme 16 Pro series smartphones will feature what the company calls a 200MP “Portrait Master” camera.
 

Realme 16 Pro series: What to expect

The company has previously confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, though it has not revealed the exact chip. Realme has also mentioned that the design uses bio-based silicone material along with curved edges.
 
In terms of colour options, Realme said the 16 Pro series will be available in Master Gold, Master Grey, Orchid Purple, and Camellia Pink. On the imaging side, the company will introduce its new LumaColor IMAGE technology, which it said is set up in collaboration with TUV Rheinland.

Also Read

Google Gemini update

Google Gemini rolls out draw-to-edit images and AI video checks: What's new

Tech Wrap December 18

Tech Wrap Dec 18: Gemini 3 Flash, Apple Music in ChatGPT, LG sound suite

Realme 16 Pro series

Realme 16 Pro+: Snapdragon 7-series, OLED screen, 7000 mAh battery expected

Google news app

Google rolls out News Audio Briefing with Listen tab on Android: Report

Snapchat's Quick cut feature

Snapchat rolls out 'Quick Cut' to speed up video creation from Memories

 
According to the company, its upcoming smartphones will come with a 200MP camera, referred to as the “Portrait Master,” which is said to capture portraits with improved detail, depth and colour accuracy. 
As per our previous report, the series will likely comprise two models – Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+.
 
The Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be around 8.49mm thick and weigh about 203g. Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The rear camera module is likely to have a squircle design, similar to recent Oppo and OnePlus phones. The Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and could run Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.  

Realme 16 Pro Plus: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Front Camera: 50MP 
  • Battery: 7,000mAh 
  • Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
  • Thickness: 8.49mm
  • weight: 203g 
  • Security: In-display fingerprint scanner
  • Extras: IR blaster for controlling smart home devices
  • Colours: Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, Orchid Purple

More From This Section

Google's Pixel Upgrade Program for India

Google's upgrade program lets you get new Pixel every year: How it works

BGMI 4.1 update

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes on Dec 19: How to unlock in-game rewards

ChatGPT

OpenAI introduces app store-like directory in ChatGPT for third-party apps

Apple

Apple may launch iPhone Fold in 2026, but deliveries could slip to 2027

US tech giants Google AI and OpenAI

OpenAI, Google, Perplexity roll out freebies in India in race for AI users

Topics : Tech News Realme India chinese smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon