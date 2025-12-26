Year-ender 2025: Nothing Phone 3 to iPhone 16e, 5 gadgets that didn't click

Not every product launched in 2025 managed to keep pace with how quickly expectations evolved. Some arrived with ambitious ideas but stumbled in execution. Others felt out of step with their pricing or the competition around them. And a few simply struggled to justify their place in increasingly crowded segments.

This list isn’t about bad products. Each of these devices works, and in isolation, some even have genuinely interesting ideas. But when viewed against what else was available in 2025 — and what users reasonably expect at their respective price points — these five devices failed to leave a strong impression.

Nothing Phone 3 Price: Rs 79,999 onwards The Nothing Phone 3 is impossible to ignore. True to the brand’s identity, it leans heavily into visual experimentation, pushing its transparent design language further than before. The new Glyph Matrix, with its dot-matrix LED display and playful “Glyph Toys,” adds personality and makes the phone instantly recognisable. But living with the Phone 3 reveals how polarising that approach can be. Where it struggled to impress: Polarising rear design: The chaotic camera layout breaks symmetry and creates practical issues, including wobble on flat surfaces and camera rings catching on pockets or keychains.

Novelty-heavy Glyph Matrix: While fun initially, features like mini-games and emoji alerts feel gimmicky over time and may not offer lasting value.

Unreliable camera output: Good daylight performance is undermined by inconsistent low-light results, uneven portraits, and colour shifts between lenses.

The Phone 3 is memorable and confident, but it often feels like style is doing more work than substance. At this price, bold ideas also need refinement, and that balance isn't always there.

Alcatel V3 Ultra Price: Rs 19,999 onwards The Alcatel V3 Ultra’s biggest idea is its four-in-one display modes, designed to mimic paper-like viewing experiences. On paper, it’s an appealing pitch for readers and eye-conscious users. In practice, the underlying hardware holds it back. Where it struggled to impress: IPS panel limitations: The lack of AMOLED results in muted colours and underwhelming contrast, even in normal display mode.

Low brightness: With a peak of around 650 nits, outdoor visibility is a challenge.

Underpowered chipset: The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 feels out of place in the Rs 20,000 segment, where stronger alternatives exist.

Gaming performance: Even casual games show frame drops, while demanding titles struggle noticeably.

Unreliable cameras: Autofocus misses, soft details, inconsistent macro performance, and heavily processed selfies limit camera usability. The V3 Ultra’s display modes are genuinely interesting, but they can’t compensate for average performance and cameras. As a result, the phone feels more experimental than competitive.

iPhone 16e Price: Rs 59,900 onwards The iPhone 16e positions itself as the most accessible entry point into Apple’s 2025 lineup. It brings familiar Apple strengths — solid build quality, excellent video recording, and long-term software support. But the compromises are increasingly hard to justify. Where it struggled to impress: Uninspired design: Closely resembles older iPhones, with minimal visual distinction and limited colour options. Basic camera setup: A single 48MP rear camera performs well in daylight but struggles in low light, with limited portrait versatility. Price-to-value gap: At Rs 59,900, the “essentials-only” approach feels restrictive compared to what competitors offer at similar prices.

The iPhone 16e isn't a bad phone. But in 2025, being merely adequate isn't enough — especially when the price nudges users toward far more capable alternatives. Lenovo Tab K11 (Enhanced Edition) Price: Rs 26,998 The Lenovo Tab K11 targets productivity and education users with PC Mode support and bundled accessories. However, its hardware and software choices feel misaligned with the year it launched in. Where it struggled to impress: Weak performance: The MediaTek Helio G88 struggles with multitasking and stutters in PC Mode.

Limited gaming capability: Long load times and lowest-graphics defaults reduce usability beyond basics.

Outdated software: Shipping with Android 13 in 2025 feels behind the curve, even with a quick Android 14 update.

Slow charging: 10W charging leads to nearly four-hour full charge times.

UI lag: Navigation jitters and performance hiccups persist throughout the experience. The Tab K11 works for light usage, but its dated internals and slow charging make it difficult to recommend when better-performing tablets exist at similar prices.