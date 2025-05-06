Realme GT 7 series appears on BIS ahead of India launch: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is gearing up to launch the GT 7 series in India. The lineup will reportedly include two models—Realme GT 7 and GT 7T. Although the company has not confirmed the launch date, both smartphones have reportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating an imminent release.

A microsite for the GT 7 series has also gone live on Amazon, hinting at gaming-centric features. However, no official specifications have been revealed yet.

Realme GT 7 series: What to expect

Realme GT 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, paired with 12GB RAM. Meanwhile, the GT 7T is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400, coupled with 8GB RAM.

The GT 7 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Realme Neo 7, launched earlier in China. If true, it could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits peak brightness. For optics, the phone may sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The GT 7T, as per Smartprix, is expected to offer a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display, also with 6,000 nits brightness, and could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired charging.

Also Read

Realme GT concept: Battery breakthrough

Realme has also showcased a GT-series concept phone featuring a 10,000mAh battery while maintaining a sleek profile of under 8.5mm thickness and a weight under 200g. The concept device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

While still in concept form, the new battery technology may find its way into future GT-series smartphones.

Realme GT 7: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 7,500mAh, 120W wired charging

OS: Android 15

Protection: IP68/IP69

Realme GT 7T : Expected specifications