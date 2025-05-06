Apple's iPhone Air may not be a one-off, future models in works: Report

Apple is expected to debut an ultra-thin iPhone 17 “Air” model this year, replacing the current Plus variant in the line-up. According to a report from 9To5Mac, this will not be a one-off device—Apple is already working on future generations of the Air model, suggesting it will become part of the company’s annual iPhone refresh cycle. Additionally, a significant upgrade is reportedly planned for 2027.

According to the report, analyst Ming Chi Kuo claims Apple has started development on a future Air model featuring a larger display. Following the launch of the iPhone 17 Air this year, Kuo says the iPhone 18 Air will see only minor spec updates, with the iPhone 19 Air in 2027 expected to feature a bigger screen.

While Kuo did not provide exact dimensions, the iPhone 19 Air could feature a display close to the 6.9-inch size found on the current Pro Max models. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch display.

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone yet, measuring 5.5mm in thickness—thinner than the iPhone 6, which currently holds the record at 6.9mm. To accommodate the ultra-thin design, Apple may scale back the hardware, possibly limiting the rear camera system to a single 48MP sensor. A 24MP front camera is also expected.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion support for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The model is also likely to include the new Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 series. Regarding performance, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by Apple’s next generation A19 chip and feature the company’s in-house C1 modem, which debuted with the iPhone 16e.