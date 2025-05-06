Home / Technology / Tech News / Razr 60 Ultra: Motorola to soon launch its flip-style foldable in India

Razr 60 Ultra: Motorola to soon launch its flip-style foldable in India

Reportedly, Motorola has confirmed the Razr 60 Ultra's India launch, without giving away the date, on ecommerce platform Amazon

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (Image: Motorola)
Sweta Kumari
May 06 2025
Motorola is gearing up to launch the Razr 60 Ultra smartphone in India. A microsite for the phone has reportedly appeared on ecommerce platform Amazon, revealing key specifications and design details. Although the launch date remains undisclosed, the listing confirms the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It also highlights the presence of “moto ai” features and displays the phone in three colour variants.
 
The Razr 60 Ultra was launched in the US on April 24, alongside the Razr 60. While the Ultra variant is expected to launch in India with similar specifications, there is no confirmation yet regarding the Indian debut of the vanilla model.  ALSO READ: Motorola launches Edge 60 Pro with 6,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 29,999

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect

 
The Razr 60 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The US model features a 7-inch Super HD pOLED main display and a 4-inch pOLED cover screen, both with Pantone validation for colour accuracy.
 
For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP primary camera paired with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone also has a 50MP camera designed for video calls and self-portraits available on the bendable display.
 
The foldable is powered by a 4,700mAh battery, with support for 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. It also comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Motorola claims the phone can be submerged in 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.
 
According to the Amazon listing, the device will be available in PANTONE Mountain Trail, PANTONE Scarab, and PANTONE Rio Red colourways.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Main Display: 7-inch pOLED, Super HD, 165Hz
  • Cover Display: 4-inch pOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4,700mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired + 30W wireless
  • Operating System: Android 15 with Hello UI
  • Protection: IP48 (dust and water resistance)
May 06 2025

