Google Gemini increases attachment limit in one prompt: Here's the new cap

This upgrade is now available on Android, iOS and Google Gemini's website, across models including 2.0 Flash, 2.5 Flash, and 2.5 Pro

Google Gemini app on Apple App Store
Google Gemini app on Apple App Store
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Google has increased the number of files that users can attach in a single prompt on its Gemini AI chatbot. The update, now available across Android, iOS, and the web, allows users to upload up to 10 images per prompt. The feature is supported across all current Gemini models—2.0 Flash, 2.5 Flash, and 2.5 Pro.
 
Announcing the upgrade, Gemini team lead Josh Woodward posted on X: “Papercut fixed: @GeminiApp now lets you upload multiple files at the same time. Sorry we didn't have this before—if you see other little annoying things like this, drop them here! We'll aim to fix the most common things that cause grumpiness.”
 
What’s changed?
 
Previously, Gemini allowed only one file per prompt. If users attempted to upload another, they encountered a pop-up alert reading: “Replace current? – Adding a new image will remove the current one.”

Now, users can attach up to 10 images within a single prompt. However, once this limit is reached, no additional images can be added. The feature also works with Gemini’s built-in camera, allowing users to take a photo and then return to the viewfinder to add more images.
 
Broader context and upcoming features
 
According to 9To5Google, this enhancement is part of Gemini’s ongoing usability improvements. In a related development, Google is said to be working on a new feature called “Live for AI” mode, expected to be integrated with Google Lens. This feature would allow users to share on-screen content with the AI in real time—expanding Lens’ capabilities beyond camera-based object recognition. 
 
First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

