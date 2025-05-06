Google Gemini increases attachment limit in one prompt: Here's the new cap

Google has increased the number of files that users can attach in a single prompt on its Gemini AI chatbot . The update, now available across Android, iOS, and the web, allows users to upload up to 10 images per prompt. The feature is supported across all current Gemini models—2.0 Flash, 2.5 Flash, and 2.5 Pro.

Announcing the upgrade, Gemini team lead Josh Woodward posted on X: “Papercut fixed: @GeminiApp now lets you upload multiple files at the same time. Sorry we didn't have this before—if you see other little annoying things like this, drop them here! We'll aim to fix the most common things that cause grumpiness.”

What’s changed?

Previously, Gemini allowed only one file per prompt. If users attempted to upload another, they encountered a pop-up alert reading: “Replace current? – Adding a new image will remove the current one.”

Now, users can attach up to 10 images within a single prompt. However, once this limit is reached, no additional images can be added. The feature also works with Gemini’s built-in camera, allowing users to take a photo and then return to the viewfinder to add more images.

