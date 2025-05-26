Monday, May 26, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Pixel 10 series: Colours to camera and processor, what to expect

Google Pixel 10 series: Colours to camera and processor, what to expect

Reportedly, Google's upcoming Pixel lineup will be launched in new colour options, including Iris, Limoncello, and Sterling, alongside returning shades such as Obsidian and Porcelain

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 10 series later this year. According to a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming smartphones are unlikely to feature any major design overhauls compared to the current generation. Instead, the Pixel 10 series is anticipated to introduce only minor design refinements. While new colour variants will be introduced, more substantial changes are expected in terms of internal specifications and performance.
 
In addition to the expanded colour palette, significant alterations are expected in the camera configurations of the Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 Series: What to expect

As per the report, citing details from Mystic Leaks via 9to5Google, the upcoming Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to be offered in the following colours:
 
  • Obsidian (Black)
  • Blue (Blue)
  • Iris (Purple)
  • Limoncello (Yellow)
Obsidian remains a standard offering and has already appeared in the “Ask more of your phone” promotional leak. While a traditional light colour such as Porcelain is yet to be confirmed, Limoncello may serve as its alternative. Though the name “Limoncello” is likely provisional, it could signify a shade akin to Lemongrass, previously used by Google.
 
The colour Iris appears to be a continuation from the Pixel 9a and fills the role of the blue variant, which was omitted last year. Historically, Google has released various blue hues, including Really Blue (Pixel 1), Kinda Blue (Pixel 2), Barely Blue (Pixel 4a), Bay (Pixel 8 Pro), and the blue variant of the Pixel 8a.

It will be noteworthy to see which shade of blue Google selects this year – particularly to avoid overlap with Iris. A lighter blue variant may potentially serve as a substitute for Porcelain.
 
Obsidian and Porcelain remain expected staples in Google’s palette, while Sterling is speculated to be a neutral, silvery tone – comparable to Hazel on the Pixel 9 Pro, which can appear grey under certain lighting conditions.
 
In the green spectrum, a more vivid tone is anticipated. Google may revisit shades such as Mint from the Pixel 8 Pro or Aloe from the Pixel 8a.

Camera and hardware

Beyond aesthetic refinements, Google is reportedly planning notable upgrades to the hardware, particularly in the standard Pixel model. This may be a strategic move to further differentiate the base variant from its Pro counterparts.
 
The Pixel 10 is expected to adopt the same main and ultra-wide camera sensors found in the Pixel 9a, which may represent a downgrade relative to the Pixel 9. The device may, however, incorporate a telephoto lens akin to the one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, offering a 5x periscope-style optical zoom.
 
Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are likely to retain their existing camera systems. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold may also shift to using the Pixel 9a’s primary sensor, replacing the higher-resolution camera previously found in the foldable model.
Additionally, Google is expected to introduce a fully custom image signal processor (ISP) alongside its next-generation Tensor G5 chip. These changes may provide performance improvements and enhanced image processing, aligning with Google's continued emphasis on computational photography.
 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

