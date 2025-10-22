Realme GT8 series with Ricoh imaging tech, modular camera design unveiled

China’s Realme has launched the GT8 series in its home country. The series comprising the GT 8 Pro and GT 8. Both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chipset. Each device packs a 7,000mAh battery and comes with IP66, IP67, and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.

The GT 8 Pro stands out as Realme ’s first smartphone with an interchangeable camera housing, allowing users to modify the phone’s appearance easily with modular camera islands. Additionally, it debuts the Ricoh imaging, another first on Realme smartphones.

Realme GT 8 series: Details

The GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch AMOLED display of QHD+ (3,136 x 1,440) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The GT 8 features the same panel specifications. Both are paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

The GT 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Ricoh-tuned main sensor. It introduces five Ricoh GR photo tones: Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black & White, Standard, and Monochrome. The main sensor is supported by a 65mm-equivalent 200MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps and houses a 32MP selfie camera. The camera housing uses two Torx screws and a magnetic locking system for quick swaps between styles. Realme said users can choose among square, round, and robot-style camera islands. The standard GT 8 includes a 50MP Ricoh GR anti-glare main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens, paired with a 16MP selfie camera.

Both models pack a 7,000mAh combined dual-cell battery, with the GT 8 Pro supporting 120W wired charging and the GT 8 offering 100W. The GT 8 Pro measures 8.2mm thick, while the GT 8 is 8.55mm. Both run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7, with colour options including White, Green, and Blue for the Pro, and White, Green, and Navi for the standard variant. Realme GT 8: Specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, QHD+ (1440 x 3136), 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Extreme Edition)

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired

OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7

Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings

Colours: White, Green, Navi Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications