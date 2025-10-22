Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft CEO Nadella's pay hits record $96.5 million amid AI growth

Microsoft CEO Nadella's pay hits record $96.5 million amid AI growth

The compensation committee said in its report that the results demonstrated that Satya Nadella and his leadership team had positioned Microsoft as a clear leader in artificial intelligence

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, OpenAI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s pay rose to $96.5 million in FY25, the highest since he took charge (Photo: Bloomberg)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft Corporation Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s compensation surged to $96.5 million for the financial year 2024-2025 -- his highest since assuming the role more than a decade ago. The board attributed the increase to the company’s strides in artificial intelligence (AI), Bloomberg reported.
 
The results “demonstrate that Satya Nadella and his leadership team have positioned Microsoft as a clear artificial intelligence leader for this generational technology shift", the board’s compensation committee wrote in a note to shareholders included in a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.
 
According to the filing, around 90 per cent of Nadella’s pay -- which includes a $2.5 million base salary -- is in Microsoft shares. He earned $79.1 million in the previous financial year. Nadella became Microsoft’s third CEO in 2014.
 
Top executives’ pay also climbs
 
Pay for Nadella’s top deputies also rose in the year ending June. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood’s total compensation stood at $29.5 million, while Judson Althoff, recently elevated to lead Microsoft’s commercial business, received a package worth $28.2 million.
 
Shares of the world’s largest software company have gained 23 per cent this year through Tuesday’s close. Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing division has consistently recorded growth ahead of competitors such as Amazon.com Inc.
 
Strategic acquisitions under Nadella
 
Nadella’s most significant achievement has been steering Microsoft’s successful shift to cloud computing. Recognising the promise of cloud services early on, he championed the growth of Azure, which now competes closely with Amazon Web Services for market leadership.
 
Strategic acquisitions such as GitHub and LinkedIn further expanded Microsoft’s footprint in software development and professional networking. Nadella also strengthened the company’s gaming portfolio through major investments, including the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, consolidating Microsoft’s presence in the rapidly growing gaming sector.
 
Betting big on OpenAI
 
Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft made a $1 billion investment in the then little-known AI start-up OpenAI. Thanks to ChatGPT, OpenAI has since become the most recognisable name in AI. Microsoft deepened the partnership with an additional $10 billion investment and has since embedded AI features across nearly all its products and services.
 
Satya Nadella's career trajectory
 
Born and raised in Hyderabad, Nadella earned a degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University in 1988. After moving to the United States, he completed a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee in 1990 and joined Sun Microsystems as part of its technology team.
 
He was recruited by Microsoft in 1992, where he initially contributed to the development of Windows NT, an operating system aimed at business users. Nadella later became president of Microsoft’s server and tools division and subsequently executive vice president overseeing the firm’s cloud computing operations.
 
On February 4, 2014, Nadella was appointed CEO of Microsoft, becoming the third person to lead the company after co-founder Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI launches web browser 'Atlas' to compete with Google Chrome

AI is suffering 'brain rot' as social media junk clouds its judgment

Tech Wrap Oct 21: Samsung Galaxy XR headset, Apple AI Siri delay, WhatsApp

OnePlus 15 likely to launch in India soon after China debut on October 27

EA is retiring The Sims Mobile: Here's until when you can download and play

Topics :Satya NadellaMicrosoftMicrosoft Corporationartifical intelligenceOpenAIBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story