Realme Pad 3 to launch alongside 16 Pro series on Jan 6: What to expect

Realme has announced the launch of the Pad 3 tablet on January 6, alongside the Realme 16 Pro series. The company said that the tablet is aimed at students, featuring a 2.8K resolution display and a 12,200mAh battery. The upcoming Realme Pad 3 will be available for purchase on realme.com and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. On X (formerly Twitter), Realme has also shared a teaser for the Realme Buds Air 8 earbuds, which are scheduled to launch on January 6.
Realme Pad 3: What to expect
According to the company, the Realme Pad 3 5G is specifically designed for students and is aimed at supporting daily study routines with a form factor intended for portability and extended usage periods. The Realme Pad 3 will come with a 12,200mAh battery. The company said that the tablet focuses on AI-based learning tools aimed at assisting students with note-taking, concept understanding, and study organisation.
As per a report by FonArena, the device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset. The Realme Pad 3 is expected to feature a “ReadFit” display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 2.8K resolution. According to FonArena, the “ReadFit” display is designed to mirror the proportions of a standard book or A4 paper, offering a more natural and comfortable reading experience for digital textbooks and documents compared to conventional 16:9 tablets.
The report also stated that the screen is marketed as an ultra-clear, eye-friendly display, likely featuring high resolution and low blue light certifications. Additionally, the tablet is said to come with Realme UI 7 and feature a set of AI-based document tools aimed at supporting study-related tasks, such as organising study materials, assisting with concept understanding, and simplifying note-taking.
Realme Pad 3: Expected specifications
- Display: 2.8K resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
- Connectivity: 5G
- Battery: 12,200mAh
- Software: Realme UI 7
- Thickness: 6.6mm