Realme Pad 3 to launch alongside 16 Pro series on Jan 6: What to expect

According to the company, the Realme Pad 3 5G is specifically designed for students and is aimed at supporting daily study routines with a form factor intended for portability and extended usage periods. The Realme Pad 3 will come with a 12,200mAh battery. The company said that the tablet focuses on AI-based learning tools aimed at assisting students with note-taking, concept understanding, and study organisation.

As per a report by FonArena, the device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset. The Realme Pad 3 is expected to feature a “ReadFit” display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 2.8K resolution. According to FonArena, the “ReadFit” display is designed to mirror the proportions of a standard book or A4 paper, offering a more natural and comfortable reading experience for digital textbooks and documents compared to conventional 16:9 tablets.