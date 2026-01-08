Realme set to operate as Oppo's sub-brand under BBK: Here's what changes

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is being integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand, according to a report by Reuters. The change is part of a restructuring effort intended to bring the two companies closer operationally and reduce costs. Oppo and Realme have operated as separate brands under BBK Electronics — a larger Chinese consumer hardware group that also owns other smartphone brands such as Vivo.

This is not the first time Realme and Oppo’s paths have crossed

Realme’s relationship with Oppo goes back to the brand’s early years. Realme was initially created within Oppo before becoming a standalone smartphone brand in 2018 under the leadership of Sky Li, a former Oppo executive. Since then, Realme has expanded beyond China into markets including India and Europe. Realme and Oppo continued to operate as sister brands under BBK Electronics even after the separation.

ALSO READ: Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs The recent move effectively folds Realme back into Oppo’s organisational structure, with Realme now formally operating as a sub-brand of Oppo again. BBK Electronics and its smartphone portfolio BBK Electronics has long been the holding group behind several major Chinese smartphone names. Oppo and Vivo have been central parts of the BBK portfolio for many years. Other brands linked to the group include OnePlus, which has also worked closely with Oppo’s research and development operations in recent years, and iQOO, which functions as a sub-brand associated with Vivo. These brands reportedly share supply chain resources and internal technologies as part of broader cost-sharing arrangements.

The consolidation of Realme under Oppo echoes a similar move involving OnePlus in recent years, where OnePlus’ business units and technology roadmap were aligned more closely with Oppo’s development teams. Sub-brands across Chinese smartphone companies Realme’s shift mirrors strategies used by other Chinese smartphone makers: iQOO operates as a performance-focused sub-brand under Vivo

Redmi and POCO function as sub-brands under Xiaomi, as per a report by TechRadar These structures allow parent companies to target different price segments and regions while sharing core technology, manufacturing, and distribution networks. What changes? Reuters noted that Realme’s integration into Oppo is primarily operational. There has been no announcement of changes to Realme’s existing product roadmap, regional presence, or branding strategy.