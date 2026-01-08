BGMI redeem codes released on January 8: How to win Bento Love backpack

On January 8, Krafton India published 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, giving players the opportunity to unlock a range of cosmetic rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, and other visual items. The Bento Love backpack is included in this latest batch of rewards.

Krafton has clarified that all rewards must be redeemed only through BGMI’s official redemption website. The company also noted that codes sourced from unofficial channels, or redeemed through unauthorised platforms, will not be recognised as valid.

BGMI official redeem codes

HOZCZV4CQDK5K3VA

HOZDZTXH7PUPJA4R

HOZEZQSJUWBDUEDV

HOZFZSMFBFW8ES77

HOZGZFQ5E4EUMCJH

HOZHZ5TNDBHDG69M

HOZIZT5JK77VFSAP

HOZJZWBEV98X6RFA

HOZKZCKHDMQ7U9J7

HOZLZK4UJWNXTDH4

HOZMZ7BSTVPU56GF

HOZNZV7NU53XQDGF

HOZOZD6UPSTQM7GA

HOZPZWRUW6CKSG3F

HOZQZX5WXXF96M5H

HOZRZXF6QW9BVVW9

HOZVZ63H69XDKN6E

HOZTZVTP6JRB6QJC

HOZUZHBMJ54NVG5G

HOZBAZAB7HWK356E

HOZBBZD98JT3ATFJ

HOZBCZ6BBJ65JKEQ

HOZBDZ7G4ST9EPTJ

HOZBEZWSU8R5HQP7

HOZBFZP6CW8457EE

HOZBGZSN9Q7HGHSA

HOZBHZ73WEEGGRNM

HOZBIZU8XGMFQ7GE

HOZBJZ9KMA7TSMJ8

HOZBKZ9953P8V5F9

HOZBLZQBPQ4JCFRG

HOZBMZMJ8JJCQSMU

HOZBNZG37CJX849M

HOZBOZUXUT4V3H8S

HOZBPZCQM9QCFCXP

HOZBQZMV9UAUJ7MW

HOZBRZQAAAXDNMVE

HOZBVZVRPR68UQCJ

HOZBTZRVVH59NC44

HOZBUZ4GJQ55SMFE

HOZCAZPS3BNFVPBD

HOZCBZAN8JK4G79N

HOZCCZDMJXNR4HDE

HOZCDZSCGNCUCVCU

HOZCEZUH7TDWBJKQ

HOZCFZXAJHKH6FGU

HOZCGZH4C7USK6HX

HOZCHZUWMDQBVTRM

HOZCIZPRRBWFD4PV

HOZCJZD5PT5NJFKS

HOZCKZ8RAT9KPXJR

HOZCLZ4E8799FRQU

HOZCMZ4JA9AQ63RX

HOZCNZABRWGV4BB7

HOZCOZNRSTX7CSN9

HOZCPZ4RHDPM75QG

HOZCQZ9HC5UA8R7H

HOZCRZE3GSH57V4J

HOZCVZPK9RDWGPPT