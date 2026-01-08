OpenAI launches 'ChatGPT Health' with Apple Health integration: What is it

Regarding availability, OpenAI said that access is initially limited to a small group of users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. Wider availability on web and iOS is planned in the coming weeks, though some app integrations are currently US-only, and Apple Health support requires iOS.

The company stressed that ChatGPT Health is not intended to replace medical professionals. Instead, OpenAI said it is designed to help users better understand their information and feel more prepared when speaking with healthcare providers.

How ChatGPT Health works

As per OpenAI, ChatGPT Health operates as a separate space within ChatGPT, with its own conversations, memories, and connected data. Once users link medical records or apps, ChatGPT can reference that information during Health conversations to provide more relevant responses.

Health chats support standard ChatGPT features such as file uploads, photos, voice input, search, and deep research. OpenAI said the system focuses on identifying patterns over time, helping with tasks like summarising bloodwork, tracking fitness progress, or preparing questions for medical appointments.

Users can also set Health-specific custom instructions to control how information is presented or limit certain topics. These settings apply only within the Health space and can be updated at any time.