Apple's iOS roadmap: What to expect from upcoming iOS 26 updates and iOS 27

Here’s what we can expect from upcoming iOS updates, leading up to the next major platform release, iOS 27.

iOS 26.3 is expected to roll out publicly by the end of January 2026, though features like notification forwarding could be limited to certain regions.

iPhone’s next software update is already in beta, with both developer and public preview builds available to eligible users. The iOS 26.3 beta introduces a handful of changes aimed at opening up parts of Apple’s ecosystem and improving cross-platform functionality. These include:

iOS 26.4: Siri revamp and more

iOS 26.4, which is expected to arrive in March, is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in the iOS 26 cycle. The update is expected to introduce a redesigned version of Siri, powered by a more advanced AI model. According to an earlier Bloomberg report, this could involve a customised version of Google’s Gemini model.

With iOS 26.4, Apple is expected to enable several Siri features that were shown at WWDC 2024 but later delayed after internal testing reportedly failed to meet quality benchmarks. These features include:

On-screen awareness: Siri will be able to understand and act on content currently displayed on the screen. For example, if a contact shares an address via Messages, users could ask Siri to save it directly to that contact without providing additional instructions.

In-app actions: Using Apple’s App Intents framework, Siri is expected to handle multi-step actions across Apple and third-party apps without requiring users to manually open them. Tasks could include locating a photo, editing it, and saving it to a specific folder in Files.

Personalisation: Enabled by an on-device semantic index tied to Apple Intelligence, Siri is expected to gain deeper contextual awareness. This would allow it to surface relevant information from apps like Messages, Mail, Calendar, Photos, and Files — such as pulling a driver’s licence number from a stored image to autofill a form.

Late-cycle iOS 26 updates

Updates released later in the iOS 26 lifecycle are expected to be relatively minor. These builds will likely focus on stability, bug fixes, and performance improvements rather than introducing major new features.