Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced that its GT 7 Pro, powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), will launch in India next month. The company said that this will be the first flagship smartphone in India to feature the latest top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

“At Realme, we are committed to being the first to push boundaries and cuttiedge technology to our customers,” said a Realme spokesperson. “We couldn’t be prouder to be the first brand in India to launch a smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select offline stores.

Realme GT 7 Pro: What to expect

While Realme has not revealed detailed specifications for the GT 7 Pro, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6,500mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. On the imaging front, it is anticipated to feature a 50MP Sony IMX 906 primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX 882). Additionally, the smartphone is likely to have an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Beyond its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the GT 7 Pro is also expected to feature Qualcomm’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Details

The Snapdragon 8 Elite, built on a 3nm architecture, features a second-generation Oryon CPU (central processing unit) with a 2+6 octa-core design, comprising two Prime cores and six Performance cores. This configuration enhances both performance and power efficiency. The chip’s Adreno GPU (graphic processing unit), designed with a new sliced architecture, further improves power efficiency.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Elite integrates a Qualcomm AI Engine, which combines the CPU, GPU, and a Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU). The NPU delivers 45% better AI performance and efficiency, enabling on-device generative AI capabilities.