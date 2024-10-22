Apple announced the launch of a new iPad mini via press release last week, leading to speculation that the October Apple event might not take place. However, the company could still launch updates to the MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and more in an online event. ALSO READ: Apple brings popular Windows feature to Macs with macOS Sequoia: Know more Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the inventory at Apple retail stores is very low on iMacs, Mac mini and MacBook Pros, Magic Keyboards, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad. He added that he anticipates M4 upgrades for the iMac and MacBook Pro, as well as a complete overhaul of the Mac mini. Rather than a large-scale event, the announcement is expected to be online-focused. Similar to the Let Loose iPad event in May and the Scary Fast Mac event in October last year, the event might be streamed for public viewing. Gurman has previously reported that the M4 Macs could launch on November 1. Apple may announce the event in the upcoming days.

Apple Mac announcement: What to expect

MacBook Pro The upcoming M4 MacBook Pro is expected to feature a minimum of 16GB of RAM, regardless of the M4 chip version, compared to the 8GB base model of the M3 MacBook Pro. The base version of the M4 is also anticipated to include a 10-core CPU and GPU, improving upon the 8-core CPU in the M3. In terms of connectivity, the M4 MacBook Pro will likely have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an increase from the two ports in the current model. Additionally, the base model may be available in Space Black, a colour previously reserved for higher-end MacBook Pro models.

Mac mini The Mac mini, unchanged since 2010, is rumoured to undergo a significant redesign, likely becoming much smaller—similar in size to the Apple TV but potentially taller. Apple is expected to skip the M3 chip, equipping the new model with M4 and M4 Pro chips. The base M4 chip will be similar to that in the iPad Pro, while the M4 Pro may offer more GPU cores and higher memory options. The revamped Mac mini is anticipated to remove USB Type-A ports, featuring up to five USB-C ports, along with an HDMI port, headphone/microphone jack, and Ethernet connection. Despite its compact design, the power supply is expected to be internal.

iMac Alongside the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Apple is expected to unveil an updated 24-inch iMac model featuring the M4 chip. However, no significant design changes are anticipated.