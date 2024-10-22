Google to stop showing sitelinks search box in search results: Know more

Google, for years, has displayed an extra search box within some search results. The American technology company has announced it will discontinue the sitelinks search box feature that has allowed users to conduct searches within specific websites. This change will take effect on November 21, 2024. ALSO READ: Google releases Imagen 3 for image generation to all Gemini users: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “It has been over ten years since we initially introduced the sitelinks search box in Google Search. Over time, we’ve noticed that usage has dropped. To simplify search results, we will be removing this visual element starting on November 21, 2024,” Google stated in its blog.

The removal of the sitelinks search box will apply to all languages and countries. Google clarified that this change “doesn’t affect rankings or other sitelinks visual elements and won’t be listed in the Search status dashboard.”

What is sitelinks search box?

The Sitelinks Search Box is a feature that enhances search results for specific websites when users search for company names or brands. When users search for a specific company, the Sitelinks Search Box appears below the main search result for that company. This interactive search box allows users to perform searches directly on the company’s website from the search results page. It supports Autocomplete, suggesting relevant search terms as users begin typing, which helps them find specific information quickly.

