Home / Technology / Tech News / Red Dead Redemption to get graphics boost with Dec 2 update: What to expect

Red Dead Redemption to get graphics boost with Dec 2 update: What to expect

Rockstar Games will bring Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare to mobile, Netflix Games, and current-gen consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X and S, with enhanced graphics on December 2

Red Dead Redemption (Image: Rockstar Games)
Red Dead Redemption (Image: Rockstar Games)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rockstar Games will release updated editions of Red Dead Redemption and its expansion Undead Nightmare on December 2 for iOS, Android, Netflix’s games app, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The 2010 title — previously available only on consoles and PC, is now expanding to mobile devices.
 
The new versions include the full single-player campaigns of both Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, along with bonus material from the Game of the Year Edition. On mobile, players will get touch-friendly controls, and Netflix subscribers can download both titles at no extra cost as part of their membership.
 
Rockstar is also offering free digital upgrades for existing owners. Players who bought the PS4, Nintendo Switch or Xbox One backward-compatible versions will be able to move to the enhanced PS5, Switch 2 or Xbox Series editions without paying again. Save transfer support from PS4 to PS5 and Switch to Switch 2 will allow users to continue exactly where they left off.
 
The updated console releases target 60fps gameplay, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K depending on hardware. Rockstar says Nintendo Switch 2 will additionally support DLSS upscaling, mouse input, and high-resolution 60fps playback. These versions will also be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and the GTA+ library on launch day. 

What is Red Dead Redemption?

Red Dead Redemption is an open-world game set in 1911, following former outlaw John Marston as he is forced by government agents to hunt down members of his old gang. The story unfolds across a fictionalised American frontier and northern Mexico, during a period when industrialisation is overtaking the old west.
 
Gameplay blends linear missions with open exploration, including horseback travel, gunfights, hunting, random encounters, and activities like bounty hunting, duelling, and clearing gang hideouts. A morality system shapes how characters and towns respond to Marston, while the narrative moves him through different regions as he closes in on his former gang.

What is Undead Nightmare?

Undead Nightmare is a standalone expansion set in an alternate timeline where a mysterious plague has turned townsfolk into zombies. Marston searches for a cure after his family is infected, travelling across the same map while rescuing survivors, defending settlements, and clearing graveyards to slow the outbreak.
 
The expansion reworks combat and traversal: zombies replace human enemies, ammunition is scarce, and new weapons — including a blunderbuss that fires zombie remains — change how players approach encounters. Mythical creatures and altered wildlife further shift the tone while maintaining the core structure of riding, shooting, and regional exploration.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google introduces 'My Stuff' hub in Gemini app for Android: What is it for?

Why ChatGPT remains too dangerous for teens as risks, lawsuits rise?

Premium

India's DPDP rules: Compliance cost likely to rise for companies

Karnataka bets on quantum push to build a deep-tech hub beyond Bengaluru

Is this the first AI unicorn to fail? Insiders say yes, and name it

Topics :Gaminggaming consolesonline games

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story