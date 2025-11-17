Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google introduces 'My Stuff' hub in Gemini app for Android: What is it for?

Google introduces 'My Stuff' hub in Gemini app for Android: What is it for?

Google's latest Android redesign adds a refreshed homepage, new dark mode, better organisation tools and a dedicated space to view your generated content.

Gemini app update on Android

Gemini app update on Android (Screenshot)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is rolling out a new update for the Gemini app on Android, introducing a refreshed homepage, a black dark theme, and a dedicated “My Stuff” section. Several visual elements and menu layouts have also been adjusted to offer a smoother experience. The redesign aims to make navigation easier and the overall interface more organised.

Gemini update: What’s new

Redesigned homepage

The new homepage layout shows a new greeting text up top asking users “Where should we start?” Below this, several Gemini AI tools are listed including options like Create image with Nano Banana, Write anything, Build an idea, Deep Research, and Create video. Google has also slightly increased the size of the “Gemini” label on the top bar. These adjustments focus on making the interface feel more structured and user-friendly.
 

Updated themes

Android users who prefer dark mode will notice that the app now switches from a gray background to a deeper black, creating a stronger contrast. However, the prompt box and conversation pages retain their previous colour, which now results in a dual-tone appearance. For users on light theme, the background now includes a soft blue-gray tint, giving the interface a refreshing look without changing the core layout. 

Introducing ‘My Stuff’ 

The chat drawer now includes a new section called “My Stuff,” which collects all the images, videos and Canvas creations generated through Gemini. Alongside existing sections like Gems and Chats, users can now see their last three creations displayed in rounded preview boxes.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

