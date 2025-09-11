Home / Technology / Tech News / Reddit explores in-app article reading option and tools for publishers

Reddit explores in-app article reading option and tools for publishers

Reddit is positioning itself as a news hub, testing in-app article viewing and rolling out Pro publisher tools globally next year for story sharing and insights

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Reddit is testing a feature that lets users read articles directly within the app, aiming to make it easier to follow stories and join conversations. Alongside this, the platform is introducing Reddit Pro tools for publishers to help them share content, track performance and connect more effectively with readers. A wider beta rollout is underway, with global availability expected next year.

Reading news without leaving Reddit

Currently, external links on Reddit redirect users to a publisher’s site. With the new feature, articles can instead be opened directly within the Reddit app. Readers will then be able to swipe up to see comments, creating a seamless flow between reading and participating in discussions with users and publishers.
 
Reddit said the move positions the platform as both a destination for news and a forum for conversation, offering opportunities for deeper engagement. 

Reddit Pro tools: What’s new

Reddit cited research showing that 75 per cent of its global users read online press multiple times a week. With the evolving search ecosystem, the company is aiming to make Reddit a natural hub for discovering headlines and engaging in real time.
  The new Pro tools are housed within a “Links” tab in Reddit Pro, the platform’s free toolset for organic business growth. Publishers in the beta test can access three core features:
  • Article insights: Track which stories are being shared on Reddit, the communities where they appear, and performance metrics such as views, upvotes and clicks.
  • Auto-import articles: Sync RSS feeds so that new stories are automatically available on Reddit Pro and ready for sharing.
  • Community recommendations: AI-powered suggestions on the best communities to post in, helping content reach the most relevant audiences.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

