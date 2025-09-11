Reddit explores in-app article reading option and tools for publishers

Reddit is testing a feature that lets users read articles directly within the app, aiming to make it easier to follow stories and join conversations. Alongside this, the platform is introducing Reddit Pro tools for publishers to help them share content, track performance and connect more effectively with readers. A wider beta rollout is underway, with global availability expected next year.

Reddit said the move positions the platform as both a destination for news and a forum for conversation, offering opportunities for deeper engagement.

Reddit Pro tools: What’s new

Reddit cited research showing that 75 per cent of its global users read online press multiple times a week. With the evolving search ecosystem, the company is aiming to make Reddit a natural hub for discovering headlines and engaging in real time.

The new Pro tools are housed within a “Links” tab in Reddit Pro, the platform’s free toolset for organic business growth. Publishers in the beta test can access three core features: