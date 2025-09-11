Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing to release Android 16 update soon: What to expect, eligible models

Nothing to release Android 16 update soon: What to expect, eligible models

Nothing has teased its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 with refreshed icons, widgets, and UI changes; rollout to eligible Nothing and CMF smartphones is expected in September

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Nothing has announced that its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 will be launching soon. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the company said the update is “coming soon.” While the announcement didn’t detail the full list of changes, a teaser video shared alongside hinted at fresh design tweaks across the interface.

Nothing OS 4.0: What is new

The teaser video highlights UI changes expected for both Nothing and CMF smartphones. It shows redesigned icons and a cleaner visual style. One of the noticeable additions is a circular flashlight icon with a red beam. Other system elements, including the Bluetooth toggle, dark mode switch, expected temperature monitor widget, and brightness slider, also appear to adopt rounded icons.
 

Some new features may also be on the way, as the video briefly shows an umbrella icon and a wheel-like graphic in circular form. The to-do list is tipped to get a new widget with a square icon, while a pill-shaped toggle design will also debut with the update.

Nothing OS 4.0: Availability

At the launch of the Phone 3, Nothing had announced that its Android 16 rollout would begin in September for eligible devices. With the latest teaser now live, the company appears to be sticking to that schedule. Last month, Nothing began a “Closed Beta” of Nothing OS 4 on the Phone 3, hinting that an open beta release could be the next step before the public rollout.

Nothing OS 4.0: Eligible smartphones

Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed on X that the company’s first device, the Phone 1, has reached the end of its update cycle and won’t get Nothing OS 4.0. That leaves the following devices in line for the upgrade:
  • Nothing Phone 2
  • Nothing Phone 3
  • Nothing Phone 2a
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus
  • Nothing Phone 3a
  • Nothing Phone 3a Pro
  • CMF Phone 1
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro

Technology News Nothing Android smartphone

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

