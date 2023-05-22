

What is the Right to Repair? The Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) has established a committee to develop a framework known as the Right to Repair. This framework aims to allow consumers the opportunity to repair their products at a reasonable cost instead of having to buy new ones. Here is everything you need to know about this new portal.



Consumer benefits The aim of Right to Repair is to prevent the designing of products that have a limited life-cycle and add to the growing problem of electronic waste (e-waste). It also addresses concerns about finding and restoring spare parts for electronic devices.



Contact details for consumer product manufacturers and consumer care contact details will be easily available. The framework will benefit consumers by saving them money and supporting the objectives of a circular economy. It will achieve this by improving the lifespan, maintenance, reusability, upgradability, recyclability, and proper waste management of appliances.



The portal will provide information on how consumers can self-repair products and check the authenticity of spare parts they need to purchase. All public information related to products, services, warranties, terms, and conditions, etc. will also be easily accessible through this portal.



Sectors covered under the Right to Repair It will also benefit small repair shops as a list of authorised third-party repairs will be provided. Consumers can also see the warranty and prices of genuine spare parts of respective brands.



For farming equipment, consumers can check for tractor parts, harvesters, and water pump motors. Currently, the focus of this framework will be on farming equipment, mobile phones and tablets, consumer durables, automobiles, and automobile equipment.



Consumer durables range includes water purifiers, washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, integrated/universal remote, dishwashers, microwaves, air conditioners, geysers, electric kettles, induction cooktops, mixer-grinders, and electric chimneys. Mobiles and electronic displays data storage components include servicing mobile phones, tablets, wireless headphones & earbuds, laptops, universal charging ports/cables, batteries, servers & data storage, hardware, software, and printers.



How are manufacturers involved? Automobile equipment covers passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, and electric vehicles.



Company registration is open on the web portal. Currently, 17 companies have registered from the covered sectors. Some of these companies include Apple, Samsung, Honda, Hero, Boat, Havells, HP, LG Electronics, Realme, and Panasonic among others. The framework will require manufacturers to provide customers with product details, enabling them to repair the products themselves or have them repaired by third parties. This expands the options beyond relying solely on the original manufacturers for repairs. Additionally, the framework aims to facilitate smoother trade relationships between the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), third-party buyers, and sellers, which will also create new job opportunities.

The Right to Repair can be accessed in your browser by going to the link: righttorepairindia.gov.in