Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

The Samsung Galaxy A14 sports a 6.6-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution. It features a 50-megapixel, paired with an ultra-wide-angle and a macro camera on the back. On the front, the phone sports a 13MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which Samsung said lasts over two days on a single charge.

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone in India. The smartphone is offered in 64GB storage and 128GB storage variants, both with 4GB RAM, at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999. The smartphone will be available online on Samsung shopping platform and select other e-commerce platforms and offline at select retail stores besides Samsung stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 1,000 cashback that brings down the effective cost of the two variants to Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999.