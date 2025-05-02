Spotify to rollout iOS app update with out-of-app purchase options: Details

Following a US court ruling in the Apple vs Epic case this week, Spotify has announced that it has submitted an app update to Apple, introducing the ability to show pricing and link users to its own website for subscription payments. The change comes as Apple is no longer allowed to force developers to exclusively use its in-app purchase system.

In a blog post, Spotify said the update—once approved—will allow its iOS app users in the US to view details about Spotify Premium plans, including pricing and special promotions, directly within the app. Users will also be able to tap a link that opens their web browser, where they can complete their purchase using a variety of payment methods.

With the new app version, users will also be able to follow links to switch between different subscription tiers, such as upgrading from a Student to a Family plan. Additionally, Spotify hinted at more upcoming changes. It stated that the company plans to introduce more updates that will make purchases—such as audiobooks—easier within the app ecosystem.

Previously, developers like Spotify who opted not to use Apple’s in-app purchase system were restricted from displaying pricing information or guiding users to external payment options. That restriction is now lifted. The streaming platform called the ruling the “most consequential action to date” and said it “delivers the benefits that all consumers deserve around the world.”

While Apple has reportedly said it will appeal the ruling, the company confirmed that it will comply with the court’s decision in the meantime.