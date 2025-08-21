ROG Xbox Ally, Ally X handhelds to launch on Oct 16, coming to India later

Release date and availability
Pricing and pre-orders
Features and specifications
- Xbox full-screen mode, optimised for handheld gaming with reduced background activity for better performance.
- Dedicated Xbox button with an enhanced Game Bar overlay for quick access to games, settings, and friends.
- Unified gaming library that integrates titles from Xbox, Game Pass, and other PC platforms.
- Multiple play modes, including native play, cloud gaming (where supported), and Xbox Remote Play.
- AMD Ryzen processors:
- Xbox Ally: AMD Ryzen Z2 A, designed for balanced performance and battery efficiency.
- Xbox Ally X: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme with a dedicated NPU for AI-powered features.
Handheld compatibility program
Upcoming AI and performance features
Accessories and future updates
ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD (user-upgradable)
- Battery: 60Wh
- Ports:
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
- UHS-II microSD card reader
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
- Size/Weight: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm / 670g
- OS: Windows 11 Home
ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme
- Memory: 24GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 1TB M.2 SSD (user-upgradable)
- Battery: 80Wh
- Ports:
- 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible)
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
- UHS-II microSD card reader
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
- Size/Weight: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm / 715g
- OS: Windows 11 Home
