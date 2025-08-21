Pixel 10 Pro Fold: How it compares to Samsung and Vivo book-style foldables

Google has launched its 2025 book-style foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold . The smartphone brings several features that have appeared on a foldable phone for the first time. This includes an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and support for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging compatibility. But how does it compare to some of the recently launched foldable smartphones, specifically with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Vivo X Fold 5. Let us find out:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: How it compares to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5

Display

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sports an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display on the inside which is similar in size to Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and X Fold 5’s 8.03-inch AMOLED display. All three smartphones offer 120Hz refresh rate on the foldable screen but differ in terms of resolution:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: 2076 x 2152 resolution

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 2184 x 1968 resolution

Vivo X Fold 5: 2480 x 2200 resolution As for the cover screen, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features the smallest panel of the three. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: 6.4-inch Actua display, 1080 x 2364 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2520 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Vivo X Fold 5: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 2748 x 1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Performance The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip, while Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. However, the Vivo X Fold 5 runs on last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

ALSO READ: Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here As for the variants, Samsung offers more options with 12GB and 16GB RAM, as well as 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. On the contrary, both Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (16GB RAM + 256GB storage) and Vivo X Fold 5 (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) are offered in single variants. Camera All three foldables feature a triple-camera set up at the back with a primary camera, an ultra-wide angle sensor and a telephoto camera. However, the camera set up on the Vivo X Fold 5 has been co-engineered by the German optics brand Zeiss. Here are the full rear camera specifications of all three phones:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: 48MP primary (OIS) + 10.5MP ultra-wide + 10.5MP 5X telephoto

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 200MP primary (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP 3X telephoto

Vivo X Fold 5: 50MP primary (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 3x telephoto (OIS) On the front, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 feature 10MP sensors on both the main and the cover screens. On the other hand, Vivo X Fold 5 gets 20MP cameras on both screens. Battery and charging Vivo X Fold 5 features the biggest battery out of the lot with 6000mAh capacity. It is followed by the Pixel 10 Pro Fold with 5015mAh battery and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 4,400mAh battery.

On the charging front, X Fold 5 takes the lead again with 80W wired charging and 40W proprietary wireless charging. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offer 15W wireless charging support, however, the Pixel supports Qi2 charging which enables magnetic alignment and makes it compatible with several third party accessories. Water and dust resistance The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with the segment's first IP68 rating, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 gets an IP48 rating. The Vivo X Fold 5 gets a dual rating of IP5X and IPX9+. Software Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with Android 16 out of the box, same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 which launched with Android 16-based OneUI 8. Vivo X Fold 5 comes with Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 and is expected to get an update to Android 16 soon.

As for the AI-based features the Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports several intelligent features exclusive to Pixel phones including the newly introduced Magic Cue and Camera Coach. Magic Cue is Google’s personalised intelligence system for AI-powered recommendations, while Camera Coach uses AI to offer suggestions while taking a picture. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 gets support for Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite which includes features specifically optimised for larger displays. These include such as “Side-by-Side Editing” and “Show Original” features that enables real-time comparison of original images and edited versions on the large screen, while allowing users to use AI-powered tools like Photo Assist and Generative Edit.