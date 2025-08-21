Google refreshes Pixel Buds Pro 2 with AI-powered features: What's new

Pixel Buds Pro 2: What’s new
Other existing feature
- Adaptive Audio: Automatically adjusts playback by responding to environmental conditions, reducing background noise and distractions.
- Hearing Protection: Loud Noise Protection reduces the impact of sudden, harsh sounds so they don’t hit your ears at full intensity.
- Go Live with Gemini: Users can start a hands-free Gemini Live session directly from their smartphones through Pixel Buds Pro 2.
- Advanced audio processing: With Gemini Live, conversations remain clear even in noisy environments, as background sounds are filtered out.
- Battery widget: Pixel Buds Pro 2 integrates with Pixel’s battery widget, letting users see charge levels and receive alerts when the case is low or fully charged.
