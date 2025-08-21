Google refreshes Pixel Buds Pro 2 with AI-powered features: What's new

Originally launched last year alongside the Pixel 9 lineup, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are powered by the Tensor A1 chip, which Google says was specifically designed for advanced audio processing and AI-driven features.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: What’s new

The earbuds are now available in a new Moonstone finish. In addition, the new hands-free texts and calls capability will be released to all users via a September software update.