Apple rolls out iOS 18.6.2 with critical security fix: Check what's new

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6.2 with critical security fix: Check what's new

Apple has released iOS 18.6.2 for iPhones with a security fix addressing a serious security flaw that could cause memory corruption

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Apple has released the iOS 18.6.2 update for supported iPhone models, urging users to install it immediately. The company said the update addresses a serious security flaw that may have been exploited in what it described as an “extremely sophisticated attack” targeting specific individuals. No new features are included, making it likely the final patch in the iOS 18 cycle before iOS 26’s stable release, expected in September.
 
Recently, Apple also pushed out the seventh developer beta and fourth public beta of iOS 26, introducing Adaptive Power Notifications, a new “Drafts” filter in Messages, and subtle design improvements. 
 

iOS 18.6.2 update: What is new?

On its support page, Apple outlined the vulnerability addressed in the latest release. The flaw allowed malicious image files to be processed in a way that could cause memory corruption. Apple noted that it has received reports of the bug being exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals. 
 
The iOS 18.6.2 update is available for iPhone XS and newer models. Apple recommends all eligible users install it to secure their devices. 

iOS 26 developer beta 7 and public beta 4: What’s new?

Earlier this week, Apple rolled out new beta versions of iOS 26 for developers and public testers. The update brings the following changes:
  • Adaptive Power Notifications: A new toggle in Settings lets users decide whether they want notifications whenever Adaptive Power mode is enabled.
  • Messages Drafts filter: A “Drafts” option is now available under the “Filter by” section in the Messages app, helping users quickly access conversations where a message has been composed but not sent.
  ALSO READ: WhatsApp to soon get voicemail-style feature for missed calls: How it works

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

