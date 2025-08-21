WhatsApp to soon get voicemail-style feature for missed calls: How it works

As per WABetainfo, when a user places a call and the recipient does not pick up, a new option appears on the call screen, allowing the caller to immediately record and send a voice message. This shortcut also appears in the chat where the missed call occurred, ensuring a quick and context-aware way to follow up.

Unlike standard voice notes that users can send at any time in chats, this feature specifically activates after a missed call. It acts as a reminder that the call went unanswered, while giving the caller an immediate way to share their message. For example, if you try to reach a colleague about an urgent update but they are unavailable, you can leave a short voice message with the necessary details so they can listen as soon as possible.

Once recorded, the voice message is delivered directly in the conversation thread, alongside the missed call notification. This ensures that recipients not only see the call alert but also receive the attached voice message, making it easier to stay informed without needing to schedule another call or type out a detailed text.