WhatsApp to soon get voicemail-style feature for missed calls: How it works

WhatsApp is adding a voicemail-like feature, which will let users record and send a quick voice message when a call goes unanswered

WhatsApp's Voicemail feature
WhatsApp’s Voicemail feature (Image: WABetaInfo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that lets users record a voice message when a call goes unanswered. As reported by WABetaInfo, the option is currently available to select beta testers via the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. This feature works much like traditional voicemail and is designed to make communication on WhatsApp more seamless and convenient.

WhatsApp’s Voicemail feature: What is it 

As per WABetainfo, when a user places a call and the recipient does not pick up, a new option appears on the call screen, allowing the caller to immediately record and send a voice message. This shortcut also appears in the chat where the missed call occurred, ensuring a quick and context-aware way to follow up.
 
Unlike standard voice notes that users can send at any time in chats, this feature specifically activates after a missed call. It acts as a reminder that the call went unanswered, while giving the caller an immediate way to share their message. For example, if you try to reach a colleague about an urgent update but they are unavailable, you can leave a short voice message with the necessary details so they can listen as soon as possible.
Once recorded, the voice message is delivered directly in the conversation thread, alongside the missed call notification. This ensures that recipients not only see the call alert but also receive the attached voice message, making it easier to stay informed without needing to schedule another call or type out a detailed text.
 
WhatsApp’s voicemail-like feature adds another layer of convenience to its communication tools, making it easier for users to share timely updates even when calls do not connect. WhatsApp helps ensure that important information is delivered without delay, while still allowing recipients to respond at their convenience. 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

