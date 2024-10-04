Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6: Check deals

Samsung India has announced festive offers on its sixth-generation Galaxy Z series, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The offers feature bank cashback, upgrade bonuses on exchange deals, and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options. Moreover, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Assurance plan at a discounted price of Rs 999 as part of the festive offers. These offers are available both online and at retail stores. Below are the details: ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series goes on sale with launch offers: Details here Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Z series: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

More From This Section

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999

Samsung Galaxy Z series: Festive offers

Consumers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 can avail of a cashback worth Rs 12,500 from select banks, or an upgrade bonus of the same value on trade-in—exchanging an older smartphone for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The deal is similar for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but the cashback and upgrade bonus is Rs 11,000.

In addition to bank cashback and upgrade bonuses, Samsung is offering up to 24 months of no-interest equated monthly instalments on both models. Furthermore, customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can avail of the Galaxy Z Assurance—worth Rs 14,999—at Rs 999. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can make two claims in a year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications

Cover Display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)

Front Camera (Cover): 10MP

Front Camera (Under-Display): 4MP

Battery: 4,400mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications

Cover Display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 x 748 resolution

Main Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 10MP selfie camera

Battery: 4,000mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2